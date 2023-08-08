Today’s Headlines: Buhari Is Better Than Tinubu – Nigerians Cry Out; Peter Obi Hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions Over Impressive Outings

Buhari Is Better Than

Tinubu – Nigerians Cry Out

Source || DailyPost

Nigerians have expressed their growing frustration with the rising cost of living and have compared the past administration of President Buhari to the new administration of President Bola Tinubu. The video captures citizens crying out for succor amidst the economic hardships they are facing under the present government.

In the video, one visibly distressed man, who claims to have voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to his belief in President Bola Tinubu, voiced his disappointment. He narrated how he now feels let down and gets slapped with difficulties wherever he goes.

The man went on to compare the current administration to the previous one led by former President Buhari, stating that he believes Buhari’s tenure was better than what they are experiencing now. He conveyed the sentiment of many Nigerians who are discontented with the present administration’s performance.

Another man in the video appealed directly to the President to address the soaring fuel prices. He pleaded for a restoration of the old pump price of fuel, emphasizing that Nigerians should not be taken for granted.

Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has hailed Nigeria’s Senior National female football team, the Super Falcons as well as the national female basketball team D’ Tigress over their outstanding performances in the on going Women Football World Cup and the just concluded female basket ball African championship respectively.

He noted that despite their defeat at the knockout stage of the football event by the English national team, the Super Falcons prooved their mettle.

He equally praised the national female basket ball team for emerging African Champions for the 4th consecutive time.

This was contained in a message he sent to Nigeria’s representatives in both events.

Obi called the members of the female national team and their handlers worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and gallant losers.

He observed that the fact that our girls were edged out on penalty shootouts “showed that you were formidable and as good as the England National Female team that won the match on penalty kicks.

Obi in a statement signed by his media office said, “You have demonstrated the indomitable and fighting spirit for which Nigerians are known all over the world.

” You were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as your conduct, on and off pitch, throughout your stay in the competition was decent and exemplary.

FG withdraws contempt charges against Labour

The federal government has backed down from plans to initiate contempt proceedings against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in an effort to prevent organised labour from embarking on yet another nationwide strike.

Last week, the Federal Ministry of Justice threatened to file a contempt of court case against the labor leaders before Nigeria’s National Industrial Court for allegedly failing to abide by the court orders that prohibited the unions from engaging in industrial action.

It claimed that on August 2, 2023, the labour unions carried out industrial action over a dispute involving fuel subsidies by holding open demonstrations.

However, the NLC quickly called an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council in Abuja and issued a warning that it would call a general strike if its leaders were brought up in court by the federal government at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on charges of contempt.

The NLC asked for the immediate withdrawal of what it described as, “litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 1st of August, 2023.”

The Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs. B.E. Jeddy-Agba, stated that the Justice Ministry has withdrawn the contempt case in a letter sent to the NLC’s lead attorney, Femi Falana, yesterday.

Niger: El-Zakzaky Speaks Against Military Action

Source: Daily Trust

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has joined Nigerians to ask President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go ahead with military action against the Niger junta.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under Tinubu’s leadership had given the junta seven days to reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including military action.

But while addressing a group of Qur’an reciters during a visit to his Abuja residence at the weekend, El-Zakzaky said the bond between Nigeria and Niger Republic had gone beyond neighborhood, emphasizing that the affinity is that of brotherhood.

He said Nigeria ought to ponder on fraternal relations it has had with both the state and people of Niger.

