Today’s Headlines: Buhari, INEC chair meet at State House, Only Old N200 Notes Re-Issued CBN Insists Elections: Buhari, INEC chair meet at State House

With a little over 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The PUNCH gathered that the unscheduled meeting was at the instance of the INEC Chairman who explained that it was all part of efforts towards free, fair and credible elections.

Earlier, Buhari revealed that he met Yakubu while explaining his delayed arrival for the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12bn to the military and Nigeria Police Force by the Coalition Against Covid-19.

The President told the CACOVID-19 group that his five-minute delay was due to an ongoing engagement with the INEC Chairman.

However, he reminded the team that the meeting was for a successful conduct of elections.

Buhari said, “I’m being grounded by INEC.

“You know next Saturday is a great day for us and I take instructions from INEC so that I make sure there’ll be no excuses for the successful election.”

Only Old N200 Notes Re-Issued, CBN Insists

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, insisted yesterday that only the old N200 notes were re-issued as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The clarification came against the backdrop of reports that President Muhamnmadu Buhari had issued an order directing the CBN to also re-issue the N500 and N1,000 notes.

The apex bank also refuted reports that it directed Deposit Money Banks, DMBs, to receive the old N500 and N1,000 notes from their customers.

The clarifications came as Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said President Muhammadu Buhari made a mistake concerning the naira redesign policy which phased out the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

In a statement jointly signed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Edward Adamu, and Mr Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank said it is sticking to the directive of the President to reissue only the old N200 notes.

Presidential Elections: I Never Declared Support For Tinubu, Says Ikpeazu.

Contrary to a report credited to Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, that Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, had declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tnubu, the governor has dismissed the report as mere speculations and wishful thinking.

Speaking to newsmen after inspecting the ongoing final asphalt overlay on Faulks Road, Aba, Governor Ikpeazu stated: “No member of G5 can railroad another member into supporting anyone against his will as suggested by Senator Kalu.”

It will be recalled that during a recent interview with Channels Television on Monday, Senator Kalu had said: “Tinubu is well-liked by the North and is from the South-West and is going to get a [sizeable] vote in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Enugu. And he’s going to have the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State, so we’re on track.

Abiodun vows to fish out perpetrators of Sagamu riot

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said his government will go after those involved in the arson and wanton destruction of public property in the state.

Some irate youths had invaded the Akarigbo road located in Sagamu area of the state, destroying some banks.

The youths also invaded Sagamu Local Government Secretariat, destroying properties and carting the mace of the legislative council.

The governor, on Tuesday, visited the area to assess buildings and properties affected by the unrest.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the assessment tour of the affected areas, Abiodun described the level of destruction of properties as shocking and beyond naira redesign or swap policy.

He said, “I am here to have an on-the-spot assessment of what happened about the protest that rocked Sagamu yesterday.

” I have visited the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, local government secretariat and I am here at Akarigbo road to see the banks.

“What I have seen here breaks my heart. I am speechless. It was supposed to be a protest, but what I have seen here is that there are sinister objectives.

“The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company office and the Local Government Secretariat were vandalised and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

