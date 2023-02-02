Today’s Headlines: buhari In Support Of Tinubu—FG, Why Wike Withdrew Stadium Approval—PDP PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari In Support Of Tinubu—FG

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd), is fully in support of the presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Mohammed made the statement against the backdrop of his interview with State House correspondents on Wednesday in which he said he was misquoted.

In his statement after the Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister had said the government was not “officially aware” of any entity in the Presidential Villa working against the victory of the APC standard bearer.

He said, “If there’s anybody who is working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”

Why Wike Withdrew Stadium Approval—PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has said the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is working for the emergence of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25, 2023 election.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The Director General of the PDP PCC in the state, Dr Abiye Sekibo stated this in a letter dated February 1, 2023, and addressed to Governor Wike, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday morning.

The letter is titled, ‘RE: Withdrawal of use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for our Presidential Campaign rally’.

Dr Sekibo, a former Minister of Transport was reacting to the withdrawal of the approval given to the PCC to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its presidential campaign scheduled for February 11, 2023.

He alleged that already the governor has directed members of his cabinet, local government chairmen, his aides and party executives at the various levels in the state to support Tinubu in the election.

Ignore any sit-at-home order during elections in February – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked members of the public particularly residents of South East and South South, to ignore any sit-at-home order during the forthcoming February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that the pro-Biafra movement had not ordered any boycott of the election.

It dissociated itself from any person or group behind any purported sit-at-home order during the elections.

2023 Election: Dont allow anyone lie to you with figures – Apostle Suleiman

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministry has warned that the forthcoming general elections would be a deciding factor,

He asked Nigerians not to allow anyone lie to them with figures after the election.

News Source: Daily Post

Apostle Suleiman also lamented that the country has never had it so bad as it is currently witnessing over the last few weeks.

His statement was contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He called on Nigerians to go to the polling unit on the day of the election to cast votes and ensure their votes are counted.

Nigeria Police Declare Ogboni Fraternity Leader, Bakre Wanted For Allegedly Threatening Public Peace With Pump-action

The police in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, have declared one Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakre, President of the Supreme Body of Ogboni Association Worldwide, wanted for allegedly threatening public peace with a pump-action.

News Source: Saharareporters

Ogboni is a fraternal organisation that is found in Southwest Nigeria, Edo in South-South Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo.

The police vowed to prosecute anyone engaging in breach of public peace during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The command in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, solicited useful information from Nigerians that will lead to his arrest, promising that such information would be highly appreciated and treated with the utmost confidentiality.

