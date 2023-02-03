Today’s Headlines: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Governors, S’Court Affirms Agbu As Taraba PDP Gov Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is in a closed-door meeting with the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

The meeting is holding at the State House in Abuja.

Governors present in the meeting are that of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, and Niger. The agenda of the meeting is largely unknown but Channels Television understands it might be connected with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cash swap policy.

S’Court affirms Agbu as Taraba PDP gov candidate

The Supreme Court on Friday put an end to ligations challenging the candidacy of Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd) as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Taraba State.

One of the governorship aspirants, Prof. Jerome Nyameh, had instituted a case against Kefas challenging the process that brought him as the candidate of the party.

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo had in September dismissed his case against Kefas for lacking in merit. The Appeal Court in Yola had in November dismissed the case, describing it as an internal affair of the party.

Nigeria Lost Over N400b To Insecurity, Others In 2022, Says Customs CG

The comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCoS) Hameed Ali is recounting how the nation lost over N400b owing to insecurity, especially in the northeast in the year 2022.

Other factors responsible for the revenue shortfall according to the Customs boss include bureaucracies in government policies.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Thursday. The targeted revenue for the Service for 2022 was N3.1 trillion, but it could only generate N2.6 trillion, the CG said.

“The shortfall of N400bn plus is due to a lot of factors,” he said, listing them as the fluctuation of the naira, the physical policies, and border issues among others.

“So, if you put all these factors together, and look at the target we were given, you can now come to the conclusion the sheer amount of money that would have come to the government that is out there,” the CG said.

UNIBEN students clash with soldiers over cash withdrawal

Students of the University of Benin clashed with some soldiers at the school premises on Thursday over cash withdrawal at one of the bank’s Automated Teller Machines.

Trouble was said to have started as attempts to jump the queue by the soldiers was met with stiff resistance by the students who had waited patiently on the queue for their turn.

According to a source, the students were said to be angry with the soldiers from the S&T Barracks who had done the same on Wednesday in an oppressive manner.

The source stated, “On Wednesday they came here and harassed the students. They even asked the students who challenged them to lie on the ground. But today (Thursday) when they came again and wanted to do the same thing, the student resisted.”

