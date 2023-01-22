Today’s Headlines: Buhari Has Failed To Address Herders Problems – MACBAN President; Kwankwaso’s Ally Babayo Liman Resigns, Switches Over To Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Has Failed To Address Herders’ Problems_Ngelzarma

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The new National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Baba Ngelzarma, in this interview with GODFREY GEORGE, speaks about endorsing a presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, ranching and how politicians use cattle business for money laundering

You stated in a recent publication that you had tabled a seven-point agenda to the leading presidential candidates in the next political dispensation. What are these agenda?

We have presented our demands to the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu; the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwanwaso, and we are awaiting their responses. We are waiting for them to give us an appointment to tell us how they have included the lives of the Nigerian pastoralists in their manifestos.

You also mentioned that in 2019, you supported the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), but that you have been ‘neglected’ by his government. What exactly do you mean by this?

None of the ideals of the pastoralists have been addressed by this administration. Our grazing reserves are there without development. They lack water and grass. Even the ranching concept that was introduced under the Livestock Transformation Plan is not one that will solve the problem. We need a model that can suit the peculiarities of the pastoralists that we have.

Kwankwaso’s Ally Resigns

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Dr Babayo Liman, and hundreds of his supporters have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday in Gombe State.

Liman disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Gombe, the state capital, while declaring his unsupport to Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate.

The former NNPP member abandoned his position in the Presidential Campaign Council of Kwankwaso, stressing that he decided to resign his appointment with the NNPP and defected to the PDP in order to support the former Vice President following his track record.

He said, “We registered more than 3.6 million people in the North-East region under the NNPP and Gombe State is one of the states in my zone, hence the need for me to go round and inform my supporters that I defected to the PDP

Fuel Crisis Won’t End Soon_Govt

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Amid the lingering petrol scarcity in the country, a senior government official and marketers have dashed the hope of an early resolution of the problem by claiming that supply hitches may not end any time soon.

The senior official in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on condition of anonymity on Saturday, said the fuel scarcity might get worse in the days and weeks to come as there were many issues affecting the smooth supply of the product across the country.

According to him, the inability of the NNPC Limited to import sufficient volume of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) is primarily responsible for the current scarcity.

He explained that the NNPCL did not have sufficient funds to import the required quantity of fuel for domestic consumption and the situation was compounded by the falling value of the naira as the company had to source for scarce forex to buy petrol from abroad and pay shipowners, who convey it to the country.

Terrorists Kill 1,773 CJTF Members In 10yrs

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Boko Haram insurgents and Islamic State of the West African Province terrorists have killed no fewer than 1,773 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the North-East region.

The Chairman of the CJTF, Babashehu Abdulganiu, who made this known on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno State, said CJTF operatives paid the supreme price while fighting terrorists along with the military in their enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad area.

He said the deaths were recorded between 2012 and 2022.

He explained that some died repelling attacks in Maiduguri while others sacrificed their lives by hugging suicide bombers during attempts to attack innocent people.

Abdulganiu added that despite the high casualty figure, CJTF remained resolute in its determination to support the military in riding the state of terrorists.

According to him, the CJTF, which had legal backing, began out of necessity to stamp out bad elements that caused havoc within the Maiduguri metropolis.

