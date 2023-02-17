This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Buhari Has Been Deceived By CBN—El-Rufai, Buhari Must Obey Court Ruling—Falana

Buhari Has Been Deceived By CBN—El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has been deceived by the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele, over the naira redesign.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

“In official briefings to the President, the Central Bank of Nigeria constantly alluded to the fact that the policy also targets politicians who have accumulated a huge war chest for vote-buying during the elections.

“It is now clear that the President has been deceived by the CBN and some elements in his government into buying into this overarching narrative, in the name of ensuring free and fair elections in 2023,” El-Rufai said in his statewide broadcast late Thursday.

Photos Credit: Google

Buhari Must Obey Court Ruling—Falana

The Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Femi Falana (SAN), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast on the naira swap policy will not end the hardship Nigerians are facing.

News Source: Saharareporters

Falana in a statement by ASCAB noted that Buhari ruled out old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in Nigeria “contrary to the clear and unambiguous order of the Supreme Court.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria had fixed February 10 as the new deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for newly redesigned ones after shifting the deadline from January 31 initially fixed as the deadline.

Many Nigerians are currently unable to obtain the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, due to scarcity. This has caused hardship for many Nigerians and businesses. There have also been violent protests in some cities.

Our logistics arrangement won’t fail Nigerians, INEC assures

With nine days to the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, assured Nigerians of adequate arrangements put in place for logistics and commencement of polls.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

The assurance was given by the Director, Voter Education, Victor Aluko, gave the assurance at a Media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) roundtable on 2023 elections with the theme, ‘Avoiding Landmines, Overcoming Obstacles and Conducting Credible Elections’ organised by the International Press Centre, IPC, in Abuja.

Aluko said: “I assure you that with the system we have put in place, the logistics arrangement and with the fact that we are employing credible persons as electoral officials, I don’t see anyone getting to the polling units late.

We are considering deploying telemedicine in our hospitals — Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration is exploiting the possibility of deploying telemedicine in the state hospitals across the state.

Adeleke while speaking at the flag off of Imole medical and surgical outreach at Iwo federal constituency on Wednesday in Iwo, said his administration priorities the well-being of the people, hence, the launching of the programme.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

According to the Governor, the medical and surgical outreach programme is in fulfilment of his campaign promises while seeking votes from the people across the state.

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Buhari #Deceived #CBNElRufai #Buhari #Obey #Court #RulingFalanaToday’s Headlines: Buhari Has Been Deceived By CBN—El-Rufai, Buhari Must Obey Court Ruling—Falana Publish on 2023-02-17 08:33:12