Today’s Headlines: Buhari Govt Treated Labour Like Rag, Caused Nigerians’ Distrust – Alaba Yusuf; Nigeria Air Project Remains Suspended – Keyamo

Buhari Govt Treated Labour Like Rag–Alaba

Photo Credit:Channels Television

The Head, Public Relations of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Alaba Yusuf, has likened the manner organised labour was treated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to that of a rag.

The last administration, which was an APC government, treated labour like a rag, so they (labour) cannot believe them (government),” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

He added the distrust was “to the extent that the ordinary Nigerian does not even believe labour; they feel labour is being settled”.

The campaign spokesman added that he had no pity for President Bola Tinubu because it had been his life’s ambition to be a president.

Essentially, the government has always enjoyed favour from labour. The executive has always taken advantage,” he said.

“Despite the extant law of separation of powers, the executive in Nigeria has always seen itself as superior to both the legislature and the judiciary, this is an APC government; the previous government is APC.

‘’Integrity, credibility, plausibility, believability — these are things that people attend to when it comes to negotiation.”

Nigeria Air Project Remains Suspended– Keyamo

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

MINISTER of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has stressed that the long-awaited Nigeria Air project remains suspended despite speculations of its revival.

Addressing journalists during a facility tour of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, on Tuesday, in Abuja, Keyamo addressed concerns surrounding the project and firmly stated that he will not overlook any potential red flags associated with it.

Adding that concerns of Nigerians, including all concerned government agencies will not be sidelined, he said the Nigeria Air project will not commence until all documents signed before, during and after the alleged launch of the project are thoroughly scrutinized.

He said: “Well, the next step will be for the federal government as a body, not just me as minister, to look at all the reports which I’m putting before them to make a final decision? So, no final decision has been taken on all of these but I won’t be here because it will be very irresponsible of me as a minister to come in and agencies of governments are raising red flags here and there, and I will keep quiet.

Photo Credit:Google

APC’s 2012 Rejection Of fuel Subsidy, simply Politics–Fayemi

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kayode has confessed that the APC was simply playing politics when it organised the occupy Nigeria protests to resist the removal of fuel subsidies by the President GoodLuck Jonathan-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2012.

Fayemi made the confession during his remarks at a national dialogue organised in commemoration of the 60th birthday celebration of the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy and Fellow, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Professor Udenta Udenta in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Commenting on the controversy generated by Jonathan’s attempt to remove fuel subsidies, Fayemi, who spoke with Ex-President Jonathan and other dignitaries sitting on the high table said, “All political parties in the country agreed and they even put in their manifesto that subsidy must be removed.

“We all said subsidy must be removed. But we in ACN at the time, in 2012, we know the truth Sir, (referring to Jonathan) but it is all politics.”

While condemning what he described as Nigeria’s politics of “winners take all”, Fayemi noted that the nation’s challenges today cannot be summounted until such a time we as a nation embraced what he described as proportional representation.

If I Had Power I Would Have Fired Wike From PDP Long Ago–Dele

Photo Credit:Channels Television

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said he would have expelled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he had the power.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday, Momodu accused Wike of trying to destroy the party, saying, “I don’t have the power, if I had power I would have fired him (Wike) long ago.”

The PDP chieftain, however, said he does not fault the ministerial appointment of Wike by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked why he would fire the former Rivers State governor from the party, Momodu replied, “Such and unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom. If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country, Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?”

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Wike and other four then governors that made up the G-5 in the PDP withdrew their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar over disagreement concerning power sharing within PDP.

