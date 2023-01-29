This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: buhari Extends Deadline For Old Naira Notes Swap, Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, three policemen in Enugu-Ebonyi border

buhari Extends Deadline For Old Naira Notes Swap

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

President Muhammadu buhari has approved the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) request for the extension of the deadline for swapping of old Naira notes to the redesigned ones.

A seven-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17, 2023, has also been approved to enable Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its Legal Tender status.

It is a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023.

Whiile, “A 7-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17, 2023, in compliance with Sections 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act allowing Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its Legal Tender status”.

This followed the President’s meeting with the apex bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, in his country home in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Google

Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Rampaging gunmen struck again on Saturday night killing two soldiers and three policemen in Enugu-Ebonyi border.

Daily Post gathered that the gunmen, who operated in a Toyota Sienna, first killed the two soldiers at a checkpoint in Enugu before proceeding to the Enugu-Ebonyi border.

Three policemen were reportedly shot dead at the border checkpoint.

Another wounded policeman is said to be receiving treatment.

I Have No Friction With buhari -Tinubu

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has spurned insinuations of friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu buhari, saying his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

Addressing APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, Tinubu promised to tackle problems bedevilling the state and enhance agricultural productivity.

He thanked the people of Zamfara State and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the APC.

INEC Extends PVCs Collection Till February 5

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced another one-week extension of the deadline for the collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs) by one week.

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted this on Saturday in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the deadline, which was initially extended till January 29, has now been extended till February 5.

FG Speaks About IPPIS

Photo Credit: The Nation

The Federal Government (FG) says it can now account for every public servant in its payroll due to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS). It says, the biometrics of all public servants have been captured, the system knows the day of entry and exit of everyone and automatically drops people out of the system immediately they retire.

Director General (DG), Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dasuki Arabi who made the statement said because of IPPIS, the government already knows how much it needs to pay salaries before the month ends.

