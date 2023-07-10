Today’s Headlines: Buhari Congratulates Tinubu For Emerging ECOWAS Chair, Tinubu, Gowon, Abiodun, Dangote, Others Bid Subomi Balogun Farewell

Ex-president Buhari congratulates Tinubu for emerging ECOWAS Chairman

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Tinubu for emerging as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu made this known in a statement.

This comes as he debunked a story by a national daily that the former President fled the country and now in exile.

Reacting to a newspaper report that Buhari has gone on exile after handing over to President Tinubu, Shehu said there was no veracity in the report and advised media offices to always confirm their reports.

Photo Credit: Google

He said that Buhari is with his family in his Daura hometown of Katsina state.

According to him, “For misleading the otherwise credible newspaper to falsely report on their front page that former President Muhammadu Buhari has “fled” and on “exile” when he is currently at home with family in Daura, Katsina State, BusinessDay newspaper should sack their reporter who didn’t do the job of checking his facts.

“BusinessDay should think 10 times before running any information from the particular reporter and verify it before believing him. Every platform has tools to verify any information and we don’t expect anything less from BusinessDay.

“If they had browsed through different sources, they will have seen reports of the former President having come back home and enjoying the company of his family.

Tinubu, Gowon, Abiodun, Dangote, Others Bid Subomi Balogun Farewell

Photo Credit: Arise

President Bola Tinubu; former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (rtd); Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; his predecessor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson were among the dignitaries who paid the final respect to the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the late Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, as his remains were laid to rest on Saturday in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Others include the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola; and President, of the African Development Bank, Dr. Femi Adesina, among others.

Balogun died in London on May 19, 2023, at the age of 89.

President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the late Balogun, as an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals.

The president made the remarks at the funeral service for the late banking icon at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

President Tinubu, according to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, described the late FCMB founder as a banking icon “who was everything our ailing world desired.”

Speaking further about the deceased virtues and impact, the President said the late Balogun was “a philanthropist extraordinaire and departing from this world at age 89 is a gift that only a few have benefited from.”

DSS denies allegation on Presidential election tribunal, invading ICPC, CCB

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied some reports alleging that its operatives invaded the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

Earlier, there were reports on social media alleging that the service invaded the ICPC and CCB offices and carted away some files.

Another report alleged that DSS was spying on judges following the petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

But the DSS, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, denied all the allegations, describing it as fake news.

“To set the records straight, the DSS did not execute operations of any kind at the ICPC and CCB or remove files from their offices.

“Instructively, the two agencies have, on their own, refuted the news in widely circulated press statements.

Buni away from Yobe to woo investors, says ex-aide

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Abdulmumin Liman, has said that the absence of the governor from the state was to enable him to get foreign investments for the state.

Buni, who was re-elected as the governor of the state, was said to have been absent from the state for some time.

The situation has however been greeted with criticism as some residents wondered about his whereabouts. Some of the residents have taken to social media to condemn the governor’s absence from the state.

One of them, Abdulazeez Hassan, lamented on his Facebook page, ‘33 days and counting…It is well here in Yobe.’

