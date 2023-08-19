Today’s Headlines: Buhari belonged to some, not entire Nigerians; nothing changed for good — Clark; Tinubu Will Deploy Technology to Address Insecurity – Ganduje

BRUTALLY FRANK: Buhari belonged to some, not entire Nigerians; nothing changed for good —Clark

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark

has to tong-lashed the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, saying he deceived Nigerians ahead of the 2015 Presidential election with his campaign mantra, CHANGE.

Clark who noted this in his 688-page ‘Brutally Frank’ , his autobiography, said that throughout his administration, he betrayed Nigerians, and did not serve them contrary to his inaugural remark that he belonged to everybody.

Tinubu Will Deploy Technology to Address Insecurity.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu will deploy technology to address the menace of insecurity in the country.

Ganduje disclosed this yesterday when a delegation of the North-central APC Elders Forum led by a former Military Governor of Katsina and Plateau states, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ billboards not offensive — Atedo Peterside

The Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, on Friday, backed the “All Eyes on the Judiciary” phrase.

Peterside said the phrase should not be offensive to a ‘right-thinking person.’

Peterside on X, formerly Twitter, defended the phrase, saying, “For the record, methinks #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary is a neutral slogan that should ordinarily not offend a right-thinking & sincere person in a civilised society.

“I can understand someone rejecting a negative slogan like “Let us turn our noses up at the Judiciary. Enough said.”

We’ll Take Measures To Tackle Insecurity – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, has assured that the 10th House of Representatives will support all measures being taken to end insecurity in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, in a statement yesterday, quoted him as saying this while speaking during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, over the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque last Friday and recent bandits’ killing in the area.

Abbas expressed sadness over the two unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and people of Zazzau Emirate that the House has taken measures aimed at forestalling any further resurgence in the affected areas, and Nigeria as a whole.

