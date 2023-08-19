Today’s Headlines: Buhari belonged to some, not entire Nigerians; nothing changed for good —Clark, NIMASA DG Lauds Tinubu For Creating Marine/Blue Economy Ministry, Appointment Of Tunji – Ojo As Minister.

BRUTALLY FRANK: Buhari belonged to some, not entire Nigerians; nothing changed for good —Clark

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark

has to tong-lashed the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, saying he deceived Nigerians ahead of the 2015 Presidential election with his campaign mantra, CHANGE.

Clark who noted this in his 688-page ‘Brutally Frank’ , his autobiography, said that throughout his administration, he betrayed Nigerians, and did not serve them contrary to his inaugural remark that he belonged to everybody.

The book which has five chapters was unveiled on Thursday in Abuja.

It captured the journey of Clark as a classroom teacher, a commissioner, minister, a Senator and national activist, spanning over seven decades.

In Chapter 22, titled, Buhari’s Nigeria from Page 523, Clark took a swipe at the former President, saying that nothing changed for the better during in his eight years and perhaps if there was any change at all, it was for the worse.

NIMASA DG Lauds Tinubu For Creating Marine/Blue Economy Ministry, Appointment Of Tunji – Ojo As Minister.

The Director-General of the Ni­gerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry and appointment of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man its affairs.

Jamoh said that the creation of this “long overdue ministry,” it would give a massive boost to plans and programmes the Presi­dent intends to deploy.While expressing optimism that the maritime industry is large enough to engage the teeming youths in the country adequately, he urged them to take advantage of the opportunities in the Nigerian maritime sector.

“I want to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry and appointing Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to man its affairs. There are new opportu­nities around us, and I’m glad Nigeria, with the creation of this ministry, will explore the concept of the blue economy.

Ganduje: Tinubu Will Deploy Technology to Address Insecurity.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu will deploy technology to address the menace of insecurity in the country.

Ganduje disclosed this yesterday when a delegation of the North-central APC Elders Forum led by a former Military Governor of Katsina and Plateau states, General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), paid him a courtesy visit at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The chairman also said the President would effectively manage Nigeria’s diversity, adding that the Tinubu administration would spread appointments across every part of the federation.

Ganduje said; “Pertaining to insecurity, the President has agreed to employ technology in the management of security in Nigeria, in particular our forests that have become cities for bandits.

I Will Dialogue With Bandits– Gov Bago

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has said his administration will dialogue with bandits.

This was as Bago said his administration had put in place a non-kinetic mechanism against bandits.

Bago disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor, however, vowed to activate military action if the non-kinetic approach fails.

According to Bago: “We are looking at two options: first, non-kinetic, as a government, we have put in machinery to start talking to the bandits.

“We have also created a ministry for nomadic, and pastoral affairs to look at the issues of Fulani herdsmen.

