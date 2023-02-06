Today’s Headlines: Buhari Begs Nigerians To Vote APC, Nigeria Will Progress Under Tinubu – Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Begs Nigerians To Vote APC

President Muhammad Buhari on Monday appealed to the citizens to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections to consolidate the gains of his administration.

Buhari made the appeal while addressing the mammoth crowd that gathered during the APC Presidential campaign rally held at the Muhammad Dikko stadium in Katsina State.

Nigeria Will Progress Under Tinubu – Akeredolu

Speaking on Monday at a rally in Owo, a town in Ondo north senatorial district, Akeredolu said the people should vote for Tinubu so the struggle to have a president from the southern part of the country is achieved.

Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is tested and trusted, the governor said.

He has been governor of Lagos state and we know how he transformed the state. I can assure you, Nigeria will move forward under Tinubu as president.

Again, Buhari Pledges Full Support For Tinubu In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Katsina State pledged full support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and Katsina Emirate Council to mobilise for the political leader.

We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President said during a courtesy call in the palace.

Buhari Appoints Pioneer Rector For Fed Poly Orogun

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has appointed Duke Okoro as pioneer Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Okoro is a former Director of International Development at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun.

He holds a PhD in Environmental Analytical Chemistry from the University of Benin.

Court Restrains CBN From Extending Deadline On Use Of Old Naira Notes

A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court has restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from extending the deadline for the use of the old naira notes.

The court also ordered the CBN to fully implement the redesigned naira.

Eleojo Enenche, presiding judge, gave the order while delivering ruling in a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023, on Monday.

Lawan Hails Supreme Court Judgement Victory For APC

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which on Monday restored him as the authentic senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Lawan’s reaction was contained in a post his verified Twitter handle.

Recall that the Supreme Court in its judgment voided and set aside the earlier judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which had affirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the genuine APC candidate for Yobe North.

