Today’s Headlines: Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Rally, Russia To Suspend Nuclear Treaty With US

Buhari Arrives Lagos For APC Rally

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has arrived in Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic hub, to attend the final leg of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally.

The Leonardo AW139 helicopter conveying Buhari from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport touched down at the National Stadium at 2:35 pm, after which he was conveyed to the 25,000-seater Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; venue of the rally..

Photo Credit: Google

Russia To suspend Nuclear Treaty With US

Photo Credit: Punch papers

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has announced his country’s intention to suspend a key nuclear treaty with the United States of America.

The nuclear arms reduction agreement, New START, was signed in 2010 by the then President of the US, Barack Obama, and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev.

2 Arrested For Impersonating Rivers CP

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

tives of the Nigeria Police Force have tracked and arrested two suspects for impersonating the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong.

The duo, Amadi Hemenachi, 28 and Goodluck Nweke, 27, were also alleged to have forged some documents and defrauded unsuspecting members of the public.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that the suspect’s hail from Akukabi and Obibi villages respectively in Etche LGA of the state.

Explosion Rocks Kogi LG, Govt Says Saboteurs Behind Attack

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed an explosion that rocked the administrative office of Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, told our Correspondent on Tuesday that the explosion occurred on Monday evening.

Tinubu Will Defeat Atiku, Obi, I Foresee Abiola Saga – Prophet Olujobi

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Prophet Bisi Olujobi says he foresees victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Olujobi said despite the “confusion, intrigues, suspense, uncertainties and many predictions called prophesies from diverse priests”, Tinubu will win.

Aisha Buhari, Others Will Be Prosecuted For Spreading Fake About Old N500, N1000 Notes – CBN

Photo Credit: Peoples Gazette

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is working with intelligence and security agencies to arrest and prosecute purveyors of fake news that the bank is reissuing and recirculating old N500 and N1000 notes.

The apex bank disclosed this on Tuesday shortly after first lady, Aisha Buhari, shared the fake news that the CBN had been directed by her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, to reissue and recirculate old “N200, N500 and N1000 notes”

