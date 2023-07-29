Today’s Headlines: Bring Ekpa To Nigeria To Sit At Home With Us- Uzodimma, Atiku meets PDP S’Holders

Bring Simon Ekpa To Nigeria To Sit At Home With Us, Uzodimma Urges FG, Military

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has reiterated the need to restore peace and put an end to insurgency in the South-East, while echoing calls for the extradition of Finland-based separatist Simon Ekpa over the illegal Monday sit-at-home order.

This came a day after the Senate condemned the order under the enforcement of a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), appealing to the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria for prosecution.

Uzodimma’s revealed his position on Friday during a familiarisation visit from the new General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, at the Government House in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

“What is topmost in our cases is this popular sit-at-home order. There’s one man called Simon Ekpa somewhere in Finland,” he said.

“It is our hope that the security agencies, particularly the military, working with the Federal Government, will be able to either bring Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria to also sit at home with us or be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Atiku meets PDP stakeholders in Abuja,

The leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) met privately on Saturday in Abuja.

Although details of the meeting remained sketchy, sources close to AIT revealed that the party leaders were allegedly united in charting a new course, geared towards repositioning the party and reconciling aggrieved members.

The governors, however, commit to cooperating with the party’s policies and decisions, with the ultimate goal of improving Nigerian’s living conditions.

In attendance was the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, the former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, and other stakeholders.

Nigeria will work again – VP Shettima assures Nigerians in Russia

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that in the next 9 to 12 months, there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

The Vice President, who gave the assurance in St. Petersburg, while addressing the Nigerian community in Russia, said he believed in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Tinubu, and that with all sense and responsibility, Nigeria will work again.

Shettima further noted that the Tinubu administration will harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

In separate remarks, representatives of the Nigerian community commended the initiatives of the Tinubu administration, to actively engage with the Russian Government, to improve relations between Nigeria and Russia.

Vice President Kashim Shettima in St. Petersburg attended the second edition of the Annual Arts Exhibition of the Nigerian Embassy titled, “I Imagine Nigeria,” which showcased artworks by young Russian artists.

In a brief remark, he emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy and its potential in deepening ties between Nigeria and Russia.

One killed as police arrest ex-soldier, one other for alleged armed robbery

The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, said they have killed a suspected armed robber in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a press conference at the Police Command Headquarters on Saturday.

A video clip of the press conference was also posted on Facebook.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the slain suspect was part of a five-man criminal gang that robbed a shop at Ikenegbu Area of Owerri, the state capital, earlier on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said two other members of the gang were arrested by police operatives.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as Peter Gaura, 27, an indigene of Kogi State and Joshua Promise, 25, who hails from Delta State.

Mr Gaura, one of the suspects, is a dismissed soldier, the police said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that two other members of the gang escaped.

