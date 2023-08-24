Today’s Headlines: BRICS announces new members, Tinubu Promises Priority To Gas Development

BRICS announces new members

BRICS the bloc of five major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has announced new members on Thursday.

It was reported that the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government started Tuesday, August 22, and is to end Thursday, August 24 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The bloc has announced six new members. They include; Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

South Africa’s president, Matamela Ramaphosa, while making the announcement said BRICS itself is a diverse group of nations. It is an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but have a shared vision for a better world.

He said that the five BRICS countries, have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the BRICS expansion process, which has been in discussion for quite a while.

Tinubu Promises Priority To Gas Development

President Bola Tinubu has re-emphasised his administration’s commitment to gas development despite present challenges stemming from infrastructure vandalisation.

The president gave the assurance when he received the Board of Directors and Management team of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas, NLNG during a courtesy visit.

Speaking at the visit, the MD/CEO of Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, stressed that challenges around pipeline vandalisation have constrained NLNG’s production with consequent loss of revenue to the government.

Besides, multiple taxation from various government agencies and the Finance Act, which is being amended yearly, distorts corporate planning and puts business on the back foot, stifling investor confidence and investment opportunities in the sector.

Emefiele opts for plea bargain in alleged N6.69b fraud case

Weighed down by the rigours of investigation and the pangs of trial, the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, has opted for plea bargain.

It was learnt that as part of the out-of-court settlement terms, Emefiele will forfeit any illicit funds and questionable assets traced to him. But, it cold not be confirmed if any illicit fund has been linked to him.

He will also step aside as the CBN governor to enable the government to appoint a substantive holder.

It was also gathered that Emefiele and his relations will withdraw all matters in court. Yesterday, an Abuja Court struck out a suit filed by the embattled CBN governor challenging his detention.

Illegal fabrication of AK-47 ongoing in Lagos, CP tells IG

The fabrication of AK-47s and other firearms in Lagos State is worrisome, Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa said yesterday.

He raised the alarm during the inauguration of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

Owohunwa said there was increasing local expertise in the fabrication of firearms, including replicas of foreign-made pistols, AK47s and other assault rifles.

This trend, coupled with the threat of cultism, he said, potent security danger. Aside from the threat of cultism, the CP said other threats include armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and sexual and gender-based violence.

