Today’s Headlines: Bola Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader – AAC, Buhari, Others, Attend Zulum Son’s Wedding

Tinubu Is A Lazy Leader, Just Like Other Presidents – AAC Source: Sahara Reporters

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on Nigerians to rise and resist the suffering meted out to them by President Bola Tinubu’s government for no justifiable or special reasons.

The Lagos State Chairman of the AAC, Ayoyinka Oni, who made the call in a statement on Saturday said that Nigerians have spent the past 50 days of Tinubu’s administration in pain, confusion and slavery and unless they rise, fight and resist the suffering, they will continue to suffer.

“Tinubu like Buhari is just an old terrible analog thinking entitled tyrant who is from the South. He is more bold in carrying out all the terrible policies against the people because he feels he has the South in his palms since resistance mostly starts from the South on issues like this, but he would be disappointed.

Oni said that what he would have done in his first 50 days in office as the President is to “expose and stop all the corruption in the oil sector”.

Buhari, Shettima, Others, Attend Zulum Son’s Wedding In Borno. Source: Nigerian Tribune.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, travelled to Maiduguri, Borno State capital for the wedding fatiha of Mohammed Babagana Zulum, eldest son of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

The wedding fatiha, which took place at the Maiduguri Central Mosque located close to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, saw former President Buhari performing the role of the groom’s representative (Waliy).

Businessman and africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, and traditional rulers from within and outside Borno State, amongst others dignitaries, were also present.

Performing wedding rites, former President Buhari asked for the bride’s hand (Ummi Kaltum) on behalf of Zulum’s son and thereafter handed the dowry to a representative of the bride.

The former President congratulated Zulum’s family on the occasion and advised the new couple to commit themselves to a life-long union.

Buhari charged the couple to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, patience and love for each other for their marriage to last.

The wedding fatiha was officiated by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Zanna Laisu.

The Shehu’s palace was filled up as political leaders, particularly from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), academics, other prominent persons from across the state and beyond graced the occasion in honour of Governor Zulum.

Again Naira drops against US dollar, exchanges at N777.82 Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Again, Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, depreciated against the Dollar, exchanging at N777.82 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

According to NAN, the Naira lost by 1.26 per cent, compared to N768.16, which it exchanged for the Dollar the previous day.

The open indicative rate ended at N779.58/$1 on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N844/$1 was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N777.82.

The Naira sold for as low as N700 to the Dollar within the day’s trading.

On Friday, $77.99 million was traded at the official window.

Since introducing foreign exchange reforms in June, the country’s currency has fluctuated against the Dollar.

Financial experts blamed sabotage, which created artificial scarcity by mopping out dollars from the forex market, for the challenges.

Subsidy: Tinubu’s proposed N8,000 palliative lot to many families – Gov Sule. Source: Vanguard paper

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, has described the proposed N8,000 palliative by the Federal Government, to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy, as a lot to many families in Nigeria.

Sule stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

The governor insisted that N8,000 is a lot of money for so many poor families in the country, who don’t get to see such an amount in a month.

He said, “We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. Indeed there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions and they were able to do a lot in their various communities.

“So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families,” he added.

