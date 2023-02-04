Today’s Headlines: Bola Tinubu Alleges Plot To Disrupt Elections, Peter Obi Campaigns In Ebonyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu Alleges Plot To Disrupt Elections, Introduce Interim Govt

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has alleged a sinister plot to cause a crisis that will lead to the postponement and disruption of the February 25 polls in Nigeria.

He stated this at the presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday.

Obi Campaigns In Ebonyi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters and people of the South-East that his government will turn the region into Nigeria’s industrial hub if elected into office in February 25 election.

He also challenged those who turned up at the rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Friday, and the rest of Nigerians to hold him responsible if a new Nigeria does emerge with him in office.

Nigeria Confers Highest Rank On 115 Career Diplomats

The Nigerian government, on Friday, conferred the highest rank of ‘ambassador-in-situ’ on 115 career diplomats from the ministry of foreign affairs.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, commended the diplomats for their dedication over the years. He said the conferment of the title shows that the president appreciates the sacrifices they have made over the years.

EFCC Grills Actress For Spraying, Stepping On New Naira Notes

tives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have commenced investigation of Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offence contrary to Section 21 (5) of CBN Act, 2007.

LEADERSHIP reports that Omoseyin was earlier arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, for offering new Naira notes for sale on social media.

NGO Advocates Improved Sensitization To Effectively Tackle Environmental Crises

Pius Oko, the executive secretary of the Lift Humanity Foundation (LHF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has called for the reorientation of people who are in denial of the negative effects of climate change.

Speaking at a post-COP 27 and pre-COP 28 consultative workshop in Abuja, Oko said the impact of climate change in the country is real and citizens should be educated on how best to tackle it.

