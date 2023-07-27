Today’s Headlines: Boko Haram’ll Be Child’s Play -Asari Dokubo Warns Fubara; Shettima Woos Investors, says Nigeria ready for Business⁣

Boko Haram’ll Be Child’s Play–Asari Warns Fubara

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has warned the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.

Dokubo warned that Boko Haram is a child’s play compared to what awaits Fubara if he looks for his trouble.

The former agitator issued the warning while addressing his foot soldiers and was contained in a viral video.

Dokubo stressed that his foot soldiers are trying to protect the state and not cause problems.

According to Dokubo: “Sim was there when Nnamdi Kanu placed N100 million bounty on Wike and he said nothing, but because he sees that we don’t look for trouble, he can warn.

“If he does anyhow, he will see anyhow. Boko Haram will be a child’s play because we didn’t look for trouble, we are on our own. We are even trying to help.

“They rigged him into power, we had the power to turn Rivers State upside down and we did not do it.

We did not look for his trouble so he should not look for ours because ‘him go collect wotowoto.’

“Under Nigeria’s constitution, we are equal to him even as a governor.”

Shettima Woos Investors, says Nigeria ready for Business⁣

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday in Rome, urged foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities in Nigeria, declaring that the country is now ready for business.⁣

The Vice President noted that the combination of Nigeria’s young, energetic population and the agenda of the new administration placed the country far ahead of others in the region. ⁣⁣

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the State House Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, Shettima said this at a side event of the ongoing UN Food Systems Summit, themed ‘Scaling up of multi-stakeholder collaboration and investments in the implementation of the food systems pathways in Nigeria.’ ⁣

According to the Vice President, “We have the capacity of transforming the demographic bulge into demographic dividends or it will be the demographic disaster that will consume all of us.

Nigeria will surpass the United States as the third most populous nation on earth and the population is young. The median age is 19. ⁣

“With determined leadership and the support of the global community, we believe, as eternal optimists do, that there is hope on the horizon,” the VP added. ⁣

He also hoped that the expected transformation can occur on the back of what he described as “building blocks that already exist in Nigeria”. ⁣

Ekpa Writes EU, US, Seeks Visa Ban On Gov Mbah Over Human Rights Abuse

Simon Ekpa, a popular Biafra agitator and separatist, has written to the European Union and the United States of America over alleged human rights abuses perpetrated by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Ekpa, the Finland-based lawyer and Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government, disclosed this on Wednesday in a letter seen by DAILY POST.

DAILY POST reported that three persons were killed when traders took to the streets Wednesday morning, protesting the sealing of their shops by the state government for not opening for business on Monday.

In reaction, Ekpa has asked the EU and the US to place a visa ban on Mbah due to his violation of its citizens’ fundamental human rights.

He notified the international community that the Enugu government confiscated and arrested Igbos in the state without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He wrote, “We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation and fundamental human rights abuses of the people of Enugu State, Biafra (in Southeast Nigeria) by Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State.

“Peter Mbah is confiscating and locking up people’s businesses and means of sustenance without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any chatter, treaty or convention known anywhere in the civilized world, thereby denying the people of Enugu State the right to personal property and free enterprise.

Kumuyi To Nigerians:Don’t Lose Hope

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church Pastor William Kumuyi has called on Nigerians not to lose hope, assuring them of greater possibilities ahead.

He said if only they can pray, plan and pursue their endeavours, the nation will turn around.

He appealed to youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, urging them to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Speaking while addressing reporters at Ogbomoso, Oyo State to flag off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) Kumuyi said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down, look at the economy, look at petrol, prices are going up higher and higher; no it takes you to wake up and with faith in God, we can do something.”

I’ll Walk Naked if Obi Wins At Tribunal – Charly Boy

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, wins at the election Tribunal.

DAILY POST recalls that Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was subsequently sworn-in as president on May 29.

Obi and his party, LP, are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Charly Boy said he would go naked to jubilate if the former Anambra State governor wins at the Tribunal.

