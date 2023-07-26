Today’s Headlines: Boko Haram Attack: Atiku Deserves Protection –APC; Asari’s Sinister Dance –Ochereome Nnanna

Boko Haram Attack: Atiku Deserves Protection–APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday, said that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, deserves the fullest protection of the law as a Nigerian citizen.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the recent foiled attacks on Atiku’s residence in Yola and ABTI University by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He also called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate PDP’s allegation that the APC was responsible for the attack on Atiku’s residence.

The statement partly reads, “In continuation of its vacuous and mindless campaign of calumny, the [People’s Democratic Party] PDP has alleged that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorist group, arrested by the police following their foiled plot to attack the residence of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and its presidential candidate, in Yola, were sponsored by the APC.

Asari’s Sinister Dance–Nnanna

TRUE friends of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should call him aside and whisper wisdom into his ears with regards to his dalliance with Niger Delta “repentant” militant and self-acclaimed “Biafra fighter”, Dokubo Asari. This is not the first time I am raising this issue on this forum. Any which way you look at it this “friendship” is bound to end in regret. Not much was known of the relationship between Tinubu and Asari until the latter confessed in several media outings that Tinubu once helped him when he was facing the consequences of his armed activities in the creek.

Dokubo Asari can posture as anything, depending on the direction his current interest is looking. We call it anywhere belle face in popular Nigerian parlance. Asari’s garrulity especially in the social media has laid bare almost everything about him for those who care to pay him any attention. He claimed that his grandfather, a hunter, migrated from Abam in Abia State to Kalabari land. According to him, the hunter magically transformed into a slave merchant specialising in selling his fellow Igbo to the White man.

Emefiele: Lawyers condemn DSS, warders’ clash as family protests re-arrest

Condemnation has trailed the conduct of the Department of State Services at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday during the court appearance of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS took Emefiele before the court for arraignment on Tuesday but rearrested and whisked him away despite the fact that the court had granted him bail and ordered that he should be remanded at the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The situation led to a clash between the DSS operatives and prison officials.

Emefiele was arraigned on two counts of illegal firearms possession before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

He was brought before the court in a white Hilux accompanied by heavily-armed DSS operatives.

On arrival on the court premises on Tuesday morning, Emefiele, who wore a white jalamia and looked frail, was immediately whisked into the courtroom.

When the charges were read to him, the suspended CBN boss, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), who led four other senior advocates, moved an application for his bail.

But the DSS counsel, Mrs Nkiru Jones-Nebo, objected to the bail, saying she had not been served with a copy of the application.

However, Justice Oweibo, in a ruling granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20m with one surety in like sum.

The judge, however, ordered that he should be remanded in the Ikoyi custodial facility of the NCS pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The judge, subsequently, adjourned till November 14 for trial.

However, heavy drama ensued after the court proceedings, as the DSS operatives laid siege outside the courtroom to re-arrest Emefiele.

The situation, which led to a face-off between the DSS operatives and men of the warders, saw Emefiele stuck in the courtroom long after the conclusion of court proceedings.

In the ensuing battle for control, a prison commander was ruffled and his uniform torn, while he was being dragged towards the DSS van by the operatives who swarmed on him.

Bandits kidnap 3 villagers, injure security personnel in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have again attacked Garin Gabas near Yakila in Rafi local government area of Niger State where no fewer than three villagers were kidnapped.

Tribune Online learnt that two security personnel were injured during the attack while two operational vehicles belonging to security operatives were set ablaze.

Our reporter gathered that the suspected bandits targeted herds of cattle in the village for rustling but luck was said to have run against them following the alleged relocation of the cattles to a safer place in Zungeru, Wushishi LGA of the state.

