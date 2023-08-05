Today’s Headlines: Bode George Warns Tinubu, Expect Your Salaries Doubled- Presidential Spokesman

Bode George Warns President Tinubu

Aformer Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has warned President Bola Tinubu to think twice before declaring a war on Niger Republic.

In a letter he wrote to the President, George warned that seven Northern states – Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno – share a 1,608 kilometres long border with Niger Republic and could be “direct targets of bullets and missiles.”

He stated that Nigeria is already facing serious challenges and adding the Niger crisis to it might not augur well for his government.

Expect Your Salaries Doubled- Presidential Spokesman

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale says civil servants should expect their salaries to double following the removal of subsidy on petroleum.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying the move is the cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

“I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states. But what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage,” he said on Thursday.

Nigerian Government Calls On World Powers For Solidarity To Kick Out Niger’s Military Junta

The Nigerian government has said it is requesting the international community to stand in solidarity with it and by extension, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and support the regional body to kick out the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

Speaking for the Nigerian government and extending it to ECOWAS, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, made the appeal on Friday at a briefing session on the current political situation in Niger Republic and the ECOWAS sub-region, organised by the Ministry for the Diplomatic Corps.

My Grandchild Died Of Medical Neglect In Govt Hospital – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has narrated how he lost a grandchild due to medical neglect in a government hospital.

He said this on Friday during the ministerial screening on the floor of the upper lawmaking body in Abuja.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor spoke during Tunji Alausa’s screening as a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

