Today’s Headlines: Blasphemy: What Islam says — Sheikh Maraya; Seven killed in Indian village

Blasphemy: What Islam says — Sheikh Maraya

Source: Vanguard paper

Former Special Adviser to the late Governor Ibrahim Yakowa of Kaduna State on Islamic Matters and Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Halliru Abdullahi Maraya, frowns at the killing of Usman Buda, who was accused of blasphemy and immediately murdered by an irate mob in Sokoto State recently, saying Islam does not encourage people to take laws into their hands, adding that prosecution and punishment of those involved in the dastardly act will help to stem the tide of jungle justice.

Maraya, in this interview with Saturday Vanguard, also spoke on the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, passing verdict on his administration. Excerpts:

How can we stem the tide of jungle justice as it relates to the issue of blasphemy in the North?

Islam does not encourage people to take laws into their own hands. Once an offence is committed, the offender has to be prosecuted in a court of competent jurisdiction, after a proper investigation.

It is the court that will determine whether the offender is guilty or not. Islam is a religion of civilisation, a religion of law and order, therefore, people should not take laws into their own hands. Such an act is at variance with the laws and injunctions of Islam and those of the country.

So, anyone caught taking laws into his own hands should be brought to face the law. The application of punishment is the only thing that can deter people from taking laws into their own hands. If people are not punished for this act, it will continue. This is the only thing that can stop this barbaric act.

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

Source: Vanguard paper

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in India Saturday after clashes over local polls in West Bengal, a state notorious for political violence during election campaigns.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in recent years worked hard to gain a toehold in West Bengal — ruled by a communist party for much of its history — to expand its reach beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

Voters are currently casting their ballots in a fierce contest to elect municipal leaders, with more than 200,000 candidates across the state of 104 million people.

“Seven people have been killed and dozens wounded in poll-related violence in different villages across the state,” Jawed Shamim, additional director general of West Bengal’s police force, told AFP.

How we falsify JAMB results — Culprits confess

Source: Vanguard paper

Globally, success or failure in the examination is the criterion for future prospects. Too much emphasis is placed on paper qualifications without any thought of the ability of the individual to put into practice the knowledge he claimed to have acquired.

In this respect, certificates are seen as means to an end. Thus, all means whether straight or crooked are employed to acquire them.

Don’t negotiate with bandits; Northern leaders warn Tinubu

Source: Vanguard paper

Northern leaders have rejected a call by former governor of Zamfara State, Malam Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country and grant them amnesty as it was done for Niger Delta militants by the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration. In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue state, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “there is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and terrorists. These were people who were brought into this country from parts of West Africa to prosecute elections for some persons in 2015. After they won their elections they failed to keep to the agreement they entered with the criminals and that is why they took to banditry and terrorism and tormenting the North. Those who brought them into the country know themselves. They should be made to go and clean up the mess they created for Nigerians.

