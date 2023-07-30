Today’s Headlines: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi; EU Suspends Budget Support With Niger

Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi

LAGOS – Peter Obi, the presidential can­didate of the Labour Party in the February general election in Nigeria, has attributed the cur­rent food insecurity in Nigeria to corruption, poor policies and also wrong implementation of even good ones.

Obi said this on Saturday while answering questions on a tweeter space hosted by @Par­allefacts with the caption: #Pet­erObiliveonparallelfact.

The former Anambra State governor, in a no-hold-bared sub­mission noted that resources are not rightfully channeled to those who need it, noting that there is issue of credibility on who actu­ally get government’s incentives like loans and fertilizers between core farmers and politicians.

Obi said: “What we are expe­riencing is that is causing food crisis is poor implementation of process and resources are not properly channeled where they should go. It is also about some actions and policies that follow the same pattern of corruption which is f helping the situations but worsens it.

EU suspends budget support with Niger

The European Union (EU) has halted its financial assistance and security cooperation with Niger following its recent military coup.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said this in a statement.

On Friday, coup leaders appointed General Abdourahamane Tiani as president, deposing President Mohamed Bazoum.

The EU, the US, and other countries have urged for Bazoum’s unconditional release and the restoration of democratic order in the country.

“In addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the domain of security are suspended indefinitely with immediate effect,” Borrell said.

DSS Invites Kogi APC Guber Candidate Over Petition

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State yesterday invited the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, over a petition against him by some members of the opposition.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that he was with the service for several hours.

It was further gathered that the DSS decided to invite him for discussion on issues that will bring peace to the state.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Alhaji Usman said the invitation was normal.

According to him, they had fruitful discussions and as a good citizen of the state, he and his party would always maintain peace. He assured that the coming election would be free and fair.

He further stated that as far as he was concerned, there is no tension in the state ahead of the election, and urged his supporters to continue to maintain peace before, during and after the election.

President Tinubu, Change Gear On Subsidy Right Away

I would like to advise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his economic advisers he seems to be lending listening ears to that without massive Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) roll-out, within the next two weeks, the subsidy policy will fail. And the CNG will have to be subsidized for the economy to be rejigged.

The now-mainstream thought about the removal of gas subsidies as championed by Western Economists talks of how much will be saved by countries ($10bn for Nigeria), but conveniently forgets how much the country loses in internal trade as living costs rise sharply.

Austerity measures blow away small businesses and obliterate the middle class, leaving out the big corporate class who can survive removal of energy subsidies.

The problem, though, is that major corporations are always optimized to minimize costs (labour especially) and maximize profits. Their primary goal is not to create more jobs, but to provide the highest possible margins to their shareholders.

Petrol isn’t only used by vehicles in Nigeria, but by millions of businesses as their primary source of energy. That is why its cost affects everything. Millions of businesses in Nigeria are contracting, as customers faced with higher living costs are cutting significantly on spending.

A petrol attendant told me that instead of 3000-4000 litres sold weekly, they barely sell 500 litres now.

