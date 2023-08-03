Today’s Headlines: Biden calls for immediate release of Bazoum, Troops rescue four victims in Kaduna

Biden calls for the immediate release of Niger’s Bazoum

US President Joe Biden called on Thursday for the immediate release of Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum and for the country’s democracy to be preserved.

Source: Punch papers

“I call for President Bazoum and his family to be immediately released, and for the preservation of Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” Biden said in a statement Thursday, the 63rd anniversary of Niger’s independence. “In this critical moment, the United States stands with the people of Niger to honor our decades-long partnership rooted in shared democratic values and support for civilian-led governance,” he said.

Bazoum, 63, was ousted a week ago by his guard in a coup condemned by the United States, European nations, and the United Nations. “The Nigerien people have the right to choose their leaders,” Biden said. “They have expressed their will through free and fair elections — and that must be respected.”

Troops rescue four victims in Kaduna community

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have rescued four kidnapped victims from a terrorist camp in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

This was contained in a statement by Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya. According to the statement, troops, while acting on credible intelligence, carried out a massive clearance operation in Kajuru.

He said during the operation, troops came in contact with bandits/kidnappers and engaged them in a gun battle, forcing them to abandon their victims and take to their heels with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

NBA laments judicial officers’ poor welfare

The Nigerian Bar Association has decried the poor welfare of judiciary officers across the country. The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, said the death of Justice Chima Nweze and John Mallong last week had brought the need to review the working conditions of the judiciary officials to the fore.

Source: Punch papers

According to him, the loss of Judges and Justices indicated neglect for their health conditions, describing the development as unacceptable. A statement by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, on Thursday, quoted Maikyau as saying this when he paid a condolence visit to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, and the family of the late Justice Chima Nweze.

The NBA President was quoted as saying, “In the last couple of weeks, we have lost judges and justices to the cold hands of death. This again, brings to the fore the issues relating to the welfare of judicial officers and calls for an urgent review of their working conditions. The loss of judges and justices in circumstances that smack of neglect for their health and well-being is completely unacceptable.”

Bayelsa Guber: APC’s Sylva, running-mate may face disqualification

AHEAD of the Bayelsa State governorship election slated for November 11, strong indications have emerged that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timpre Sylva, and running mate, Joshua Maciver, may be disqualified.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

This disqualification is likely to come on the heels of a suit filed against the candidate of the APC and his running mate and INEC, by the plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of the Trustfield Empowerment Initiative at the Federal High Court, Abuja. According to the plaintiff, Sylva’s running mate, Maciver’s jail term still running over a criminal offense, hence the party’s governorship candidate does not have a valid running mate for the election.

The plaintiff also queried INEC to allow Maciver to become a running-mate to Sylva knowing quite alright that Maciver is serving a criminal jail term. Meanwhile, the plaintiff said, “The provisions of Sections 175(1), 182(1)(d) & (2)(c) and 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly stated that anybody having been convicted for a criminal offense with a sentence of imprisonment, without Presidential Pardon, is not eligible to be recognized or listed by INEC, which MacIver is affected by these provisions.

