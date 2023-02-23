Today’s Headlines: Biafra Simon Ekpa Released By Finnish Police After Hours Of Questioning, APC Is A Religious Party— Kenneth Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Biafra Simon Ekpa Released By Finnish Police

A popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been released by Police in Finland, hours after he was arrested and grilled on Thursday, according to HS.

Earlier in the day, Ekpa was escorted out of his apartment in Lahti by Finish policemen.

Source: Daily Post

He was later released after the police allegedly arrested him for a suspected crime.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police has now confirmed Ekpa’s release on Thursday.

The police claimed Ekpa’s arrest was in connection with the ongoing preliminary investigation.

“The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told HS during a phone interview.

APC Is A Religious Party—Okonkwo

Labour Party, LP, chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has labelled the All Progressives Congress, APC, a religious party.

Source: Daily Post

He made the declaration on Thursday when he appeared on Channels Television 2023 Verdict.

The spokesperson of the LP Presidential Campaign Council stated the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC was against the provisions of the constitution.

Okonkwo said the fact that the country’s laws country highlights fairness was an indication that the religion must be taken into consideration in politics and governance.

Naira redesign: Buhari not in breach of S’Court order — AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not acted in breach on the case instituted at the Supreme Court by some state governors over the naira swap deadline.

Source: Vanguard papers

The Malami said as far as the rule of law is concerned, there are many options available.

This is just as the Federal Government has said that the fate of state governors and other individuals being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the naira redesign will be determined by the security agencies involved.

Poll: Ex-militant leaders back Obi, demand Atiku’s withdrawal

Leaders of former Delta agitators across the seven states in the region have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, for Saturday’s election.

Source: Punch paper

The ex-Niger Delta militant leaders, their representatives in alliance with a new think-tank of oil producing ethnic nationality of the region, also warned against rigging the general elections and the manipulation of results.

This is as they demand the immediate withdrawal of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, from the election.

