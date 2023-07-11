Today’s Headlines: Beware Of Gov Uzodimma, Lawmaker Advises Tinubu; JAIZ Bank Appoints Bintube Board Chairman

Beware Of Gov Uzodimma, Lawmaker Advises Tinubu

Source: Leadership

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, has described the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as “evil governor.”

Uzodimma, who is the chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), recently led his colleagues to a meeting with APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, over the choice principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

This was immediately after the elections of National Assembly’s principal officers as announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

JAIZ Bank Appoints Bintube Board Chairman

Source: Leadership

Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has announced the appointment of Mohammed Mustapha Bintube as its new chairman of the Board of Directors.

According to a statement from the bank, Bintube’s appointment followed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after his recommendation to the apex bank.

He replaces Umaru Abdul Mutallab, who was the bank’s chairman for about a decade.

Prior to his appointment to the new role, Bintube was a shareholder and pioneer managing director and chief executive officer of Jaiz Bank Plc from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently the chairman, Buraq Capital Limited from 2014 till date. He is also the chairman, board of directors of Emerging Africa Trustees Limited, a position he has held from 2022 till date.

Binani asks court to stop Adamawa REC prosecution

Source: Punch paper

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Dahiru, alias Binani, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to stop the prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had last week announced that it was set to prosecute the REC for declaring Binani winner of the Adamawa State governorship election in controversial circumstances.

INEC said charges had been filed against Yunusa-Ari and that he would be arraigned on on Wednesday, July 12.

NLC meets govs over fuel subsidy palliatives

Source: Punch paper

Weeks after the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, some state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress have commenced moves to negotiate with respective state governments on ways to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy, The PUNCH has learnt.

This is as the organised labour at the national level vowed to ensure strict compliance with agreements reached in states.

The PUNCH reports that during his inaugural speech at Eagle Square in Abuja, Tinubu said the era of subsidy on fuel had ended, adding that with the 2023 budget making no provision for fuel subsidy, further payment was no longer justifiable.

