Today’s Headlines: Be Vigilant, APC Planning Rerun—Abure, Court Fixes Oct 17 For Case Against Malami

Be Vigilant, APC Planning Rerun—Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Barrister Julius Abure has urged the members of the party to be on the alert, alleging that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government is working ahead of a possible rerun.

Abure told his party members to get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materializes.

He claimed the statement was based on the information at his disposal indicating that the APC was aware that the tide of the wind is heavily tilted against it.

The Chairman, however, urged “the members of the party to be on the alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot materializes.”

Court Fixes Oct 17 For Case Against Malami

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday deferred hearing on a case instituted against the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, for allegedly abusing his office.

Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja adjourned the case for definite hearing, even as he directed the service of all the necessary court papers on the ex-AGF, Malami, SAN, to enable him to enter his defence in the matter.

He further directed that a proof of service of the suit and hearing notice on Malami, should be made available to the court.

The suit is seeking an order to compel the erstwhile AGF to pay N1billion as damages to an international businessman and property developer, Mr. Cecil Osakwe.

The plaintiff, in the legal action he instituted through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Victor Giwa, told the court that the former AGF, using his office, arm-twisted him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats in one of his properties situated as Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja to a civil servant, Mrs. Asabe Waziri.

Some people going into Aso Rock are standing trial for corruption – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has urged President Bola Tinubu not to send the wrong signals on his fight against corruption.

According to Falana, some people that can be found in the Aso Presidential Villa are standing trial for corruption.

He made this claim while speaking as a guest at the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of Aare Afe Babalola in Ekiti State on Monday.

“I’m urging the president to lead an anti-corruption crusade so that the country – the largest concentration of black people on earth, can take its rightful place in the committee of nations.

“Highly-placed public officers steal money meant for building hospitals, and people are dying on our roads.

“Some of those who are going in and out of the villa are standing trial for looting the treasury of this country. So, wrong signals must not be sent to our people and the international community,” Falana said.

Insecurity: S-East govs, lawmakers, Ohanaeze Ndigbo to meet Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, resolved to send a delegation to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in stemming the tide of insecurity in the zone.

Those present at the meeting included the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru and former governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige.

Others are former Imo State governor, Mr Ikedi Ohakim; former Senate President, Pius Anyim; Osita Chidoka, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Sam Egwu, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Darlington Nwokocha, Dave Umahi, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Ambassador Kema Chikwe, Mrs Josephine Anenih, and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

