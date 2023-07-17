Today’s Headlines: Be Proactive, Tinubu Tells African Leaders, PDP Fixated On Business As Usual

Be proactive, Tinubu tells African leaders

resident Bola Tinubu on Sunday, charged African leaders to be proactive in forging the destinies of their various countries, noting that the odds stacked against the continent and its people do not require passive leadership.

Tinubu spoke in Nairobi, Kenya, at the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member-States.

PDP fixated on business as usual

On the surface, controlling 13 states is no mean feat, despite the nightmarish division that plagued the party before the last elections. The party brok into three main parts, but still made a good showing at the polls, particularly in the House of Representatives where it won some 102 seats to APC’s 162 seats. This showing, even if it is not a feat, may lull them into complacency. They were not humiliated in the Senate polls with 36 seats to APC’s 59 seats, while in the governorship polls they avoided disaster.

Ganduje berates Kano gov for faulting Tinubu’s N500bn palliative

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on his successor, Abba Yusuf, to concentrate on initiating a concrete plan that will allete the suffering of his people instead of picking holes in the post-subsidy removal palliative plan introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje’s reaction was a response to Yusuf’s earlier rejection of the palliative plan, which was subsequently retracted following a backlash from the public.

The governor has faulted the mode of distribution of the N500 billion palliatives for small-scale industries adopted by the Federal Government.

Ondo: Food vendor baths nursing mother with hot water over alleged affair with husband

tives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a 39-year-old food vendor, Esther Godwin, for attacking and pouring hot water on a nursing mother, Endurance Samuel, allegedly in response to rumours of an illicit affair with her husband.

The incident took place in Olofin community of Idanre, in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources in the community, the suspect, had contacted Endurance phone to come for the debt of palm oil owed her by her husband, Sunday Godwin.

British-French Style Icon, Jane Birkin, Dies At 76

Jane Birkin, the British-born singer, and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France, has died, a source close to her said on Sunday. She was 76.

Birkin, 76, had been suffering from health problems in recent years that had forced her to cancel concerts.

The cause of death and other details were not immediately known.

