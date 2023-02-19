Today’s Headlines: Be Prepared For El-Rufai’s Betrayal – Tinubu, Osimhen Confirms He’s Not Injured

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Be Prepared For El-Rufai’s Betrayal – Tinubu

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju has warned All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to be prepared for the betrayal of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Adeyanju in a tweet on Saturday warned Tinubu to be wary of El-Rufai saying power is transient.

According to him, the Kaduna state governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osimhen Confirms He’s Not Injured

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has made an effort to calm anxious Napoli fans after confirming that he is not injured after he came off the pitch during their 2-0 win over Sassuolo, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The 24-year-old forward came off at the Mapei Stadium in the 84th minute of the Partenopei’s win over the Neroverdi and looked concerned as he spoke to the Napoli staff, pointing to his thigh and grimacing a little.

Only Corps Members Will Handle BVAS – INEC Chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has expressed its readiness for Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections, insisting that only Corps members would handle the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS during the polls.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at the weekend when he inspected the International Conference Centre ICC, which has been designated as the National Collation Centre.

15 Die As Israeli Strike Hits Damascus

An Israeli missile strike early Sunday killed 15 people and destroyed a building in a Damascus neighbourhood home to much of Syria’s security apparatus, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike, which hit close to an Iranian cultural centre, had killed 15 people including civilians.

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbour, primarily targeting positions of the Syrian army, Iranian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, allies of the Syrian regime.

Do Not Despair, Vote PDP For Better Future – Okowa

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised Nigerians not to despair over the myriads of challenges plaguing the nation, saying Atiku-Okowa Presidency would restore hope in the country, if elected.

Okowa made the call at the grand finale of PDP Presidential Campaign in Yola on Saturday.

Peter Obi Spreads Reset, Reboot Nigeria Message

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised to lead the charge to reset and retool Nigeria turning it from a consumer nation to a productive one.

Obi said this in a series of tweets, yesterday, as part of his message to Nigeria’s voting public barely one week before the presidential election.

Obi assured Nigerians that if voted in, he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad will bring the all-encompassing change that will take Nigeria to where it is supposed to be.

