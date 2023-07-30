Today’s Headlines: Be patient with Tinubu, things will get better – Namadi begs Nigerainas; Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

Be patient with Tinubu, things’ll get better, Jigawa Gov begs Nigerians

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi on Saturday pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the reform policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying there will be positive outcomes in the future.

Namadi made the remarks while delivering a speech at an event organized by businessmen of Hadejia descent in Kano. The governor stated that the president means well for the country and success will certainly be achieved if Nigerians play their roles as citizens and will be the beneficiaries of the subsidy withdrawal as well as other policies.

“The Presidency of Bola Ahmad Tinubu means well for Nigeria, what it requires is understanding and support of Nigerians, because soon they will turn to be the real beneficiaries of the subsidy removals and other perceived tight policies” he stated. The Governor who was honored by the group led by the National President of the Harmonized Traders Association, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, and business mogul Salisu Sambajo insisted that President Tinubu should be supported by Nigerians to actualize his missions.

Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

After itching for weeks to rekindle his long-standing animus against President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo finally got his chance in a keynote address he delivered last Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa”, written by a former Industry, Trade and Investment minister, Olusegun Aganga. Though he tried to hide his displeasure under a plethora of development theories and affected patriotism, his anger was still obvious enough. And so, too, was his eternal self-righteousness, bits and joules of which erupted in every other paragraph. It is unlikely he thought his audience dim-witted enough not to know who he tried to scald in his address. No, he knows; and for good measure he conveyed much of his sarcasms and disdain for the incompetence of his successors in uproarious hyperbole.

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Security agencies are perfecting their strategy to ensure that Wednesday’s strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (UTC) does not get out of control or hijacked by hoodlums, The Nation gathered yesterday.

Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the federal government on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi met with the leadership of the state chapter of the NLC in Ilorin on how the workers’ protest could be held peacefully.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told our correspondent that the police commissioner “as part of efforts to ensure that the strike does not result in a breakdown of law and order, extended an invitation to the leadership of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

Aggressive patrols of the state have been ordered by the CP during her meeting with the command’s management team and all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)”.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the corps was also ready to “deploy our personnel accordingly to forestall any act of lawlessness.”

Enugu youths troop out to end sit-at-home

Enugu youths have stormed the streets in peaceful protests to support an end to IPOB’s illegal sit-at-home order in the South East.

The youths, in their numbers on Saturday, marched through major roads and streets in the Enugu metropolis with placards carrying inscriptions: “Even Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is Against Sit-at-Home” and “Sit-at-Home discourages economic progress”.

The Leader of Enugu Innovative Youths, Mr Maduabuchi Edeani, said people pushing the illegal order under any guise should stop it, adding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, was against it and had publicly called for its cancellation.

Edeani said that the action had resulted in untold hardships and poverty in Enugu State and by extension, the entire South-East.

“The illegal sit-at-home is causing so much havoc and making our education, health and economic institutions not function optimally and our people are counting their losses both as individuals, groups and corporate entities.

