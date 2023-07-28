Today’s Headlines: Be Patient, Understanding Over Hardship- Tinubu Tells Youths, Umahi Hails Tinubu

Be Patient, Understanding Over Hardship- Tinubu Tells Youths

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians, particularly youths to be patient and understanding with his government.

According to Tinubu, the hardship of the moment will eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

President Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday at the State House, Abuja while receiving All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from across the 36 States of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Umahi Hails Tinubu

Sen. David Umahi has expressed his profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “fulfilling his promise during the trying period,” following his nomination as Minister.

Umahi, the Deputy Senate Majority Leader is one of the 28 ministerial nominees whose names were forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu on Thursday.

Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Friday, the former Governor said Tinubu is solely responsible for his nomination as a minister.

Again, JAMB Highest Scorer, School Get N3m Cash Rewards

Erisco Foods Limited has presented cash awards of N3million to Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere who emerged the overall best candidate in the last Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Chief Executive Officer of Erisco, Chief Eric Umeofia, presented the awards at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

Transporters To Withdraw Buses Going To S’East

Following an ultimatum from Finland-based Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa calling for two weeks total shutdown of the southeast part of Nigeria beginning from 31 July 2023, transport companies in Cross River State have hinted that they may not release their buses to ply that route.

They said the decision was not only to save their buses but the lives of passengers and their drivers.

