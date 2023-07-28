Today’s Headlines: Be patient, I understand your pain – Tinubu begs NG youths; Why I quit APC–Lukman

Hardship: Be patient, I understand your pain – Tinubu begs Nigerian youths

Photo credit: Daily Post Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerian youths to be patient and understanding with the hardship caused by the economic initiatives of his administration.

Tinubu explained that the hardships the country is currently facing would eventually vanish and give way to a more equitable, prosperous and inclusive economy.

He gave the assurance on Thursday in the nation’s capital at an audience with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from the 36 States of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President said, “I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more.

“I can assure you that I understand the pains you are going through. It’s not easy to get out the monster of over forty years called fuel subsidy.’’

Photo credit || Google

Why I Quit APC – Lukman

Photo Credit:Leadership

Erstwhile national vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Salihu Lukman, has given reasons why he resigned his position, saying he was compelled to quit by to allow constitutional order in the party failure.

LEADERSHIP reports that Lukman had tendered his letter of resignation on Wednesday to the party’s acting national chairman, saying he was quitting instead of remaining in the party and constituted a distraction for leaders and the Tinubu government.

But in a statement he issued on in Abuja yesterday, the Kaduna-born politician said he was exhausted by his continuous fight against inconsistencies in the governing party.

He said since news of his resignation from the party broke, he had received so many queries and responses, all expressing disappointment in one way or the other with his action.

He said, “My common explanation is that I am just tired of having to remain in the fighting mode, campaigning for the reform of the APC. First, it was against the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was my boss and in many respects my mentor for more than sixteen years.

Two Killed As NDLEA Officers Raid Lagos Community

Photo credit: Channels Television

Two persons have been allegedly been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Idi-Oro Area of Mushin in Lagos State.

A reliable source told Channels Television that operative of the agency, in a commando style storm Idi Oro area on Wednesday night with intention to raid the drug den in the community.

The source said that the operation, which lasted hours, left the officers shooting sporadically in a bid to achieve their objective of nipping their target.

The NDLEA officers later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The source said while the NDLEA officers were challenged by some boys in the area, stray bullets from the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency hit at least two persons in the community while some were said to be injured.

A source within the agency confirmed to our correspondent that over 250 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, three suspects and a vehicle suspected to be of a drug kingpin were intercepted at the scene.

Efforts to get the comments of NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, proved abortive as calls to his line were unanswered.

Senate Vows Nominees Screening Won’t Be Business As Usual

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – The Senate on Thursday vowed that the ministerial nominees screening which will start on Monday will not be business as usual as the nominees will be thoroughly grilled.

It said this after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the upper chamber for confirmation.

The list is coming after 60 days of suspense and anxiety since President Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Thursday.

President Tinubu, in the letter, ex­plained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 Subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. ­

