Today’s Headlines: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN; Why I wanted to plunge into lagoon – Farida Abdulkabir

Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has said that there was no legal basis for Niger’s military junta to prosecute deposed president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason.

Turk, also stated that the very notion of freedom in Niger was at stake.

On August 13 2023, the Niger junta said it will prosecute ousted Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations.

Junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said the military authorities had gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president…for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.

Why I wanted to plunge into lagoon

A popular Lagos State socialite, Farida Abdulkabir popularly known as Farida Sobowale, has explained why she wanted to plunge into a lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

Abdulkabir who is also the owner of House of Phreedah cited frustrations, failed marriage and many others as what propelled her action on Thursday night.

In a viral voice note on social media, she said her N100 million marriage with another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, crashed after two months.

Abdulkabir was seen being pacified to desist from jumping in a viral video, while rescuers were assuring her there was no need to take her life before she was whisked away into her vehicle and taken to an undisclosed destination.

West African defence chiefs continue talks on possible Niger intervention

West African defence chiefs are currently holding a second day of talks in Ghana on possible armed intervention to restore civil rule in the Niger Republic should diplomatic efforts to reverse a coup there fail.

According to Al Jazeera, the defence chiefs are expected to announce any next steps at a closing ceremony at 4pm.

Troops of the Economic Community of West African States a day earlier pledged readiness to participate in a standby force that would restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

All member states, except those under military rule and Cape Verde, agreed at a meeting in Accra, Ghana’s capital, on Thursday to activate a standby force as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

Police hunt, arrest suspected notorious bandit informants, others in Katsina

Two suspected notorious bandit informants have been tracked down and arrested by the police in Katsina State, the state police command has said.

Their arrest formed part of the recent achievements recorded by the command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

The suspects, both male, simply identified as Mohammed Bello alias Dan Ali of Sabon Gari, Ikara LGA of Kaduna State, and Abubakar Mohammed of Kumbotso LGA of Kano State were arrested on July 12 around noon based on credible intelligence.

The spokesman for the command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, stated this on Thursday, while parading the suspects before the Command Headquarters.

