Today’s Headlines: Bazoum Living In Terrible Conditions, His Son Has Lost ‘Many Kilos’– ECOWAS Official; Niger Republic: Peller Lauds SLS’s Effort In Bridging Nations For Peace

Bazoum Living In Terrible Conditions, His Son Has Lost ‘Many Kilos’ – ECOWAS Official

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, says ousted Niger president Mohamed Bazoum and his son being held by the country’s coup leaders are living under appalling circumstances.

Source: Channel Television

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily Friday, Musah’s comments follow reports of threats by the putschists to kill Bazoum in the event of a military intervention of the Economic Community of West African States. “We are going there, if need be, to rescue President Bazoum who is living in very terrible conditions today. He is being denied medical attention, he’s being denied even access to his usual food,” he said.

“His son, who is also in detention, has lost so many kilos already. They are being held in these inhumane conditions and we cannot just sit back idle and depend on the goodwill of these people who are disrupting the democratic process in the country.” Heads of state in the West African bloc came together on Thursday for an extraordinary summit held in Abuja to deliberate on approaches to deal with the putsch in Niger, opting to maintain the diplomatic route with a military force still on the table.

Peller Lauds Sanusi Lamido’s Effort In Bridging Nations For Peace

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Hon (Dr.) Shina Abiola Peller has commended the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, for taking courageous action in bridging nations for peace amidst the turmoil in Niger Republic.

Source: Independent Nigeria

Hon Peller made the commendation in a statement shared on his verified social media platforms and with the media on Friday, where he described Sanusi Lamido as an inspiring and courageous leader who strives to make a difference beyond borders in ensuring that democracy is restored to the Niger Republic peacefully.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, meaning the promoter of peace, stressed that leadership is about taking responsibility, making a positive impact during a trying period, and not just about holding positions in government. He, therefore, charged others to take a cue from the exemplary leadership action of the former Central Bank governor in making selfless and courageous efforts geared towards making a difference in African countries and the world at large.

Don’t Allow US, France Push You to Unnecessary War—Kalu

The senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to let the United States of America (USA) and France compel him to initiate military action against the Junta in the Niger Republic.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

This plea follows ECOWAS’ declaration of immediate military action against the Junta on Thursday during a summit held in Abuja, Nigeria. The former Senate majority whip disclosed his concerns during an interview session he made available on his verified Facebook page.

According to him, both the US and France want Nigeria to engage in the war, but the President should disregard their wishes, as going to war is not the right course of action. “The United States wants us to go to war. France wants us to go to war. Why don’t they put their soldiers and go to war? We will give them the money to fight. Let them go to war on their own. We can not go to war.

We’ve arrested Police officers caught extorting youths in Osun — Force PRO

The Nigerian Police Force has disclosed that it has arrested officers caught on camera by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, extorting some youths along the Osogbo-Iwo axis.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

A Twitter user, with the handle @inside_ijesha, had tweeted the viral video of the Speaker’s intervention following the extortion of some youths by police officers at an undisclosed checkpoint in the state. “The speaker of Osun state @AOEgbedun help youth recover the money that was extorted from them by men of Nigeria police force onOsogboo – iwo road axis .. @Princemoye1 @OsunPpro you still have lot of work to do,” the handler said.

Reacting to the tweet, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the state commissioner, CP Kehinde Longe, has acted on the issue, adding that the officers involved have been arrested. “The Commissioner of Police Osun State, CP Kehinde Longe, has acted on this. The officers have been arrested, and necessary action would be taken. The PPRO osun has been ordered to update us on the actions taken. We have zero tolerance for extortion and corruption in general,” Adejobi confirmed.

Bash760 (

)