Today’s Headlines: Bayelsa’ll remain PDP state after November 11-Diri, Building collapse: Tinubu, Wike meet in Aso Rock.

Bayelsa’ll remain PDP state after November 11 – Diri.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said the state which has been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, since 1999, will remain so after the governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Diri said this in his remarks at the inaugural meeting of the PDP National Campaign Council, for the Bayelsa Governorship Election, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, Thursday.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious because of the party’s track record of performance over the years as well as his modest achievements over the little over three years in office.

He said, “I am happy that I am here, because when you finish from school you do not write your own testimonial, it is the principal that do that, I am happy that my testimonial is being written right in front of me.

“So, what do I have to say, all I can say is thank you. The little effort we are putting in that part of our country is resonating across the whole country.

“The Governor of Taraba state, it is no mistake that you are the Chairman of this campaign council and I will like to thank the party, that the Acting National Chairman and his team of NWC has done well.

“ One thing I would like to point out is that the election we are going into is an election like everyone has said here is that we believe that we have won.

Building collapse: Tinubu, Wike meet in Aso Rock.

President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, met behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting is coming on the heels of the building collapse two days after the former governor of Rivers State assumed duty as the FCT Minister.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected with the building collapse in Abuja on Wednesday in which about two persons were feared dead and 37 persons wounded.

It was expected that the Minister would brief the President on the unfortunate event and the level of casualty recorded.

NEWSNiger coup: I’m holding back ECOWAS from coming hard on junta leaders – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said he’s been holding back other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) from carrying out their collective threat on the military junta in Niger Republic.

According to the Nigerian President who played host to a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), on Thursday, they must expedite progress in their ongoing dialogue with the military junta so as not to incur the wrath of ECOWAS.

Recall that the Ulamas were previously engaged in discussions with the military junta to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democratic governance in Niger Republic.

Thursday’s delegation to the Villa was led by Sheikh Bala Lau, who gave a comprehensive briefing on the outcome of their interface with Niger junta to President Tinubu.

The briefing followed the Ulamas’ two most recent visits to Niger Republic.

According to the Islamic leaders, the military junta was open to deepening dialogue with ECOWAS as more steps are being taken to forestall armed conflict, with a more detailed acceptance of the ECOWAS position by Niger military council officials.

Biden Fingers Putin In Prigozhin’s Death

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he was “not surprised” at news that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, may have died in a plane crash in Russia.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” Biden said.

“There’s not much that happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind,” Biden told reporters after taking an exercise class with his family near Lake Tahoe.

“But I don’t know enough to know the answer” of what may have happened to the powerful former Putin henchman, he said.

Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the aircraft, which crashed northwest of Moscow, according to Russian state media.

The crash came two months after he launched Wagner on a short-lived rebellious march on Moscow, aiming to force the removal of the country’s military leadership.

Last month in Helsinki, Biden jokingly warned that Prigozhin, whose elite Wagner force has played an important role in the war on Ukraine, should watch his step after his abortive rebellion.

“If I were him, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said.

