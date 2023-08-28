Today’s Headlines: Bayelsa Residents Invade Warehouse, Steal Flood Palliatives Stored Since 2022, I didn’t sponsor Pa Oseni’s burial – Peter Obi

Bayelsa Residents Invade Warehouse, Steal Flood Palliatives Stored Since 2022

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Some residents of Bayelsa on Sunday night broke into a warehouse in Yenagoa where 2022 flood palliatives were kept by the state government and stole some food items said to be already decaying.

The warehouse located along Isaac Boro Expressway in Yenagoa, the state capital, was looted by people said to be angered due to the hardship in the country occasioned by the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol by the Federal Government.

The subsidy removal moved up the prices of petrol from around N190 to about N620 per litre and has adversely affected the prices of goods and services as well as transport fares.

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) said that the food items carted away were no longer good for human consumption, because it was stored during the 2022 flood in the state.

Photo Credit: Google

I didn’t sponsor Pa Oseni’s burial — Peter Obi

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has refuted speculations that he sponsored the burial of the father of journalist, Rufai Oseni.

Obi said the refutal became necessary in the light of speculations by mischievous persons that he sponsored the burial of the journalist’s father to gain favourable mention.

In a statement by his Media Office, on Monday, Obi expressed disgust at attempts by persons he described as sponsored blackmailers whom he said were bent on linking him with negative things in a bid to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

He asked such persons to perish such thoughts and redirect their energy towards raising a better Nigeria.

NLC To Niger Govt: Offset Salary Arrears You Inherited

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Niger State Chapter, Idris Lafene, has called on the Umaru Mohammed Bago-led government to pay the salary arrears of civil servants he inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

He made the call when Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, visited various agencies under his ministry on a familiarisation tour.

Lafene said the challenges facing civil servants were mostly the consequential adjustment of minimum wage, non-payment of salary arrears and ineffective promotion for civil servants.

Jantabo assured that the staff of agencies under his ministry would begin to enjoy a good welfare package for optimum performance.

Flood sweeps two children away in Anambra

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Two children have reportedly been killed in flood incidents that occurred at different locations at Nkwele Awka in the Awka South Local Government of Anambra State on Friday.

The deceased, who were between the ages of four and seven, were said to have lost their lives while carrying out activities around the flood plains.

It was gathered that one of the kids was swept away by the flood while disposing of refuse along the floodplain, the other was swept away as he attempted to retrieve his slippers being washed away by the flood.

A resident in the area, who gave her name simply as Ify, said that the mother had sent one of the victims, a girl, on an errand to go and dispose of their waste when she was caught up by the flood.

Communicating (

)