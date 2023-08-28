Today’s Headlines: Bayelsa poll: I won’t spill blood to retain gov seat— Diri, Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

Bayelsa poll: I won’t spill blood to retain gov seat— Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has vowed that he will not spill blood to retain his office ahead of the November 11, governorship election in the state.

He spoke at Ogbolomabiri after assessing the security situation in neighbouring Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

Men of the police Strategic Weapons and Tactical, SWAT, team and some non-state actors in military camouflage on August 12 invaded Bassambiri community on the orders of the acting Inspector General of Police.

Some persons suffered gunshot injuries as a result of the invasion while many others were displaced.

Addressing the displaced Bassambiri indigenes at the King Koko Square at Ogbolomabiri, the governor said anyone who sacrifices the lives of the people in order to gain political power does not deserve to lead the state.

Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, expressed concern over the health and welfare of the displaced people, noting that every life in Bassambiri or Ogbolomabiri was important to him.

He reassured them that his administration woud do everything humanly possible to restore peace and order in the Nembe communities.

He said: “I will not spill one life to retain my office because every life is important to me.

Anyone who wants to be governor should not sacrifice any of you to become governor.

Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has for the umpteenth time called on President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation at the weekend declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government to free the detained self-determination agitator.

This is as the group plans to honour some Igbo heroes and special allies of Ndigbo at the 2023 Igbo Day celebration in Enugu in September.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 2023 Igbo Day, Prof. Fred Eze disclosed that the event will be chaired by foremost Igbo philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze.

Details from Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia listed those to be bestowed with the post-humous awards to include Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; first Nigerian Military General and Head of State, Maj. Gen. J. T. U. Aguiyi-Ironsi; head ofsState of defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex. Ekwueme; Governor of Eastern Region, Dr. Akan.

Tuchel pondering Ndidi Bayern move

According to Punch news, Bayern Munich have identified Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for a potential loan deal as they explore the possibility of strengthening their midfield before the end of the summer transfer window, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Bayern’s interest in Ndidi did not go unnoticed by coach Thomas Tuchel, who intends to have the midfielder in his squad as soon as possible.

According to the German daily Kicker, the Bavarian club is interested in securing the loan of the Nigerian midfielder in a season-long loan deal.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are keen to negotiate a contract renewal with Ndidi, whose contract expires at the end of this season.

One of the options under discussion would be to extend the Nigerian midfielder’s contract with the former EPL champions, followed by a loan at Bayern.

Ndidi, who is in his eighth season with Leicester City, is considered a valuable asset in the midfield and a possible move from Bayern could represent a stepping stone in his career.

French Envoy Still In Niger Republic Despite Junta’s Ultimatum —

Macron

France’s ambassador to Niger Republic is still in the coup-hit Sahel country despite an ultimatum from the new army leaders to leave his post, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

During a major foreign policy speech to ambassadors gathered in Paris, Macron confirmed that French envoy Sylvain Itte was listening in from Niger’s capital Niamey despite being given a 48-hour deadline to leave the country last Friday.

“France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment and I applaud your colleague and your colleagues who are listening from their posts,” he said.

