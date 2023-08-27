Today’s Headlines: Bawa’s Detention Not Affecting Our Job-EFCC; Fani-Kayode Seeks End To Power Cut In Niger Republic

Bawa’s Detention Not Affecting Our Job_EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has revealed that the arrest and subsequent indefinite detention of its embattled former Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has not stopped the anti-graft agency from carrying out its statutory duty or probing both high- and low-profile persons suspected of corrupt practices.

The spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren made this known on Saturday, in an exclusive telephone interview with our correspondent.

Sunday PUNCH reports that while Bawa has now spent exactly 75 days in the dungeon of the Department of State Service, following his arrest in June, the EFCC has yet to arrest or probe any high profile suspect, including former and incumbent governors and ministers such as Bello Matawalle, Yahaya Bello, and Kayode Fayemi, all of whom were under probe of the commission before the assumption of the acting EFCC Chairman Abdulkarim Chukkol, to office.

In May 2023, under Bawa, the EFCC revealed that it was investigating Matawalle over an alleged N70bn contract fraud. Months before then, the commission had revealed its ongoing probe of the Yahaya Bello and some of his relatives over 14 properties and N400million alleged to be proceeds of corruption; while Mr Fayemi was said to be under investigation and was invited by the commission, over an alleged misappropriation of N4billion.

Fani-Kayode Seeks End To Power Cut In Niger Republic

Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for an end to the power-cut sanction imposed by Nigeria on Niger Republic following the military coup that ousted the country’s elected president.

In a piece titled ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory to Our Name?’ Fani-Kayode lamented reported deaths of innocent babies and other humanitarian issues resulting from Nigeria’s decision to stop the supply of electricity to the country.

Relying on reports that about 40 babies are dying daily in the crisis-ridden country because hospitals are unable to power their incubators and other life supporting equipment, the former Minister of Culture and Tourism wondered how Nigeria could “inflict such damage and unleash such wickedness and misfortune on innocent people who live just across the border from us and who are essentially our people too.

National Interest Will Guide Our ECOWAS tion_Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu declared yesterday that he would be guided by Nigeria’s national interest in his approach toward ECOWAS‘ handling of the crisis in Niger Republic.

He also said he would take no queue from any foreign country on the matter.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja while receiving the U.S Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said the current impasse in the neighbouring country would not in any way deter him from concluding his economic reform programme successfully for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We are deep in our attempts to peacefully settle the issue in Niger by leveraging our diplomatic tools,” his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale quoted him as saying.

War not ideal, democracy must be defended_ Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he takes a queue from no nation, but will only advance the interest of the Nigerian state in his approach toward ECOWAS’ handling of the regional standoff, particularly in Niger Republic.

He also received an invitation to a sideline event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York from the US President, Joe Biden, a statement by the Presidency indicated on Saturday.

Tinubu was also said to have advised U.S. Presidential Envoy & Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, to ensure that U.S. policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside of the continent.

The President noted that American-backed development finance and multilateral institutions, which were designed to support war-torn Europe after World War II, require swift and comprehensive reform to meet the developmental requirements of younger democracies in Africa, which operate in authoritarian-crowded environments, would no longer be manipulated to serve self-seeking demagogues through unconstitutional takeovers of power.

