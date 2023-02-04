Today’s Headlines: Bauchi LP campaign director dumps Obi for Atiku, Gunmen kill Imo Judge in during court session

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bauchi LP campaign director dumps Obi for Atiku

The Bauchi State Labour Party campaign director, Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, for the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming barely three weeks before the presidential election slated to hold on February 25.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi, Bawu said his defection to PDP was to support Atiku after he and other LP leaders in the North-East noticed that they may be wasting their votes for Obi.

He disclosed that the defectors believed Atiku had the capacity to lead Nigeria.

Bawu said the LP lacked structure at the ward, local and state levels, hence their decision to defect to PDP.

Photo credit || Google

He continued, “We believe the LP is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-East.

“We are officially declaring that all the North-East executives of the Labour Party are defecting to PDP to support Atiku.

Gunmen kill Imo Judge in during court session

The chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma, was murdered by gunmen on Thursday.

He was reportedly killed by shooters who operated in motorcycles while presiding over a court session.

The incident led to an abrupt end of the court process while staff fled the venue.

The Imo state Police Command and Nigerian Bar Association are yet to react to the incident as of the time of filing this report.

New naira: I’ll decide in seven days – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Friday, urged citizens to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria to change high-value Naira notes with new ones.

Speaking to the Progressive Governors Forum who came to the Presidential Villa to seek solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

Buhari said the currency re-design will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy. “Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves”, said the President, “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.”

He said he had seen television reports about cash shortages and hardship to local businesses and ordinary people and gave assurances that the balance of seven of the 10-day extension will be used to crack down on whatever stood in the way of successful implementation.

Unknown gunmen attack APGA guber candidate’s convoy in Ebonyi, kill driver

Unknown gunmen have attacked the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship candidate in Ebonyi, Prof. Benard Odoh’s convoy and killed his driver, while some others sustained deferent degrees of injuries.

APGA Director of Media Charles Otu confirmed the development in a statement he signed Friday and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

According to Otu, the candidate was returning from a campaign rally in the area when they ran into the ambush at the Rest House area, along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway.

Otu, said the gunmen parked Sienna bus along the road, then opened fire on the convoy with particular aim at the candidate’s vehicle which was completely shattered.

He regrets that Odoh’s driver who was reportedly shot later died due to the severity of the gunshot injuries he sustained.

Otu, also noted that Odoh’s Police orderly and another officer who maneuver the vehicle out of the area also sustained bullet injuries.

Kwara POS operators hike charges on cash withdrawal

Point of Sale machine operators in Ilorin, Kwara State have increased the charges on cash withdrawals by customers.

A cash withdrawal of N10,000, now attracts N1,000 commission, while N5,000 also attracts the same charge of N1,000, however, some operators charge N500.

Customers of banks in Ilorin formed long queues both at the ATM points and the banking halls to swap their old naira currency notes for the redesigned currencies.

Complaints have also trailed the exchange exercise as customers have continuously found it difficult to cash their money over the counter and from ATMs, most of which still dispense the old naira notes.

The inability of bank customers and residents of the state capital to get the new naira notes has affected business transactions as traders insist on collecting the new currencies instead of cash transfers in some cases.

Visits to major banks in the Ilorin metropolis on Friday indicated that customers were going through the same experience with anger.

Sheriff Adeniyi, a bank customer in a chat with DAILY POST, in Ilorin said humans are selfish beings referring to operators of POS for imposing high charges on customers.

Kenya ex-policeman sentenced to death for lawyer’s murder

A Kenyan court has sentenced to death a former policeman for the murder of a human rights lawyer and two others in a case which triggered national outrage.

Two other policemen and a civilian were also sentenced to between 20 and 30 years for the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver in June 2016.

The four were found guilty of three counts, including murder, in July 2022.

Death sentences for murder in Kenya are commuted to life in prison.

However, the 2017 Supreme Court ruling gave judges discretion to decide if a death sentence can still be imposed.

An army officer behind an attempted coup in 1982 was the last person to be executed in Kenya.

The murder of Kimani highlighted the many extrajudicial killings and disappearances that have been blamed on the Kenyan police.

Former police officer Fredrick Leliman, who was sentenced to death, and the other three convicts, can appeal against their conviction and sentencing within 14 days.

In her judgement on Friday, Judge Jessie Lessit, said evidence produced during the trial had shown that the murders were premeditated and the victims brutally tortured and killed.

light (

)