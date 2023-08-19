Today’s Headlines: BAT Didn’t Order Removal of Billboards–ARCON DG; Niger: ECOWAS May No Longer Exist If It Fails, Say Experts

Tinubu Didn’t Order Removal of ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ Billboards – ARCON DG

Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, has clarified that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not issue the directive for the removal of the ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboard advertisements nationwide.

In an interview with the national newspaper, THE PUNCH, Fadolapo explained that the decision was made due to the violation of vetting guidelines by the advertisements. He highlighted that ARCON prohibits disparaging and comparative advertisements. Fadolapo emphasized that the ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ adverts blatantly contravened the established rules and regulations, portraying a form of blackmail towards the judiciary.

Fadolapo provided reasoning for the billboards’ removal, citing the already heightened political climate. He believed that such an advertisement could escalate tensions, potentially leading to a significant national crisis. He pointed out that one of the billboards carried the message ‘We Want to Reclaim Our Mandate,’ suggesting that someone’s mandate had been stolen, despite no judgments being made by the judges regarding any stolen mandates.

The ARCON DG expressed dismay that, out of the materials approved by the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP), the sponsors of the ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ advertisements erected a billboard at the Court of Appeal. He noted that the names of the sponsors behind the billboard’s message were absent, which disregarded advertising guidelines.

Fadolapo assured that all parties involved in the matter would face appropriate sanctions.

Niger: ECOWAS May No Longer Exist If It Fails, Say Experts

Academics and stakeholders have warned that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, may dissolve as a body if it fails to restore democratic rule in the Republic of Niger. They support ECOWAS’ decision to explore military options to remove the military junta that seized power in Niger.

During a symposium organized by the Department of History and International Relations at Lagos State University on Friday, speakers expressed their views. The symposium’s convener, Dr. Adewunmi Falode, who is also the Head of the Department, mentioned that the meeting aimed to inform the public about developments in Niger.

The scholars discussed the theme: ‘Coup D’etat in Niger Republic: National, Regional and Global Ramifications.’ They explained that ECOWAS should halt the potential trend of military rule in the region.

Dr. Olawale Lawal, a lecturer in the department, favored the military option and expressed confidence in ECOWAS’ standby force. He stated that the situation in Niger serves as a prime example of how the newly formed joint army of ECOWAS should be employed.

Dr. Habeeb Sanni, another lecturer, asserted that ECOWAS must either invoke the military option or face dissolution. He criticized the involvement of the military in politics, deeming the Niger coup contrary to democratic principles.

From the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos, Dr. Henry Ogunjewo stated that the next target remains uncertain if ECOWAS doesn’t take action.

Kidnappers Said Their Sponsor Wanted me Alive – Rivers Victim

A businesswoman, Mrs. Constance Ziagadina, who was rescued from kidnappers by vigilantes in Igbogoro community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, revealed on Friday that she had been close to death at the hands of her abductors before help arrived.

Mrs. Ziagadina recounted that one of the kidnappers had almost taken her life, but his accomplice intervened, cautioning him that their employer required her to be alive. She shared this with journalists following the reported killing of two kidnappers by the vigilantes on Thursday night.

Reportedly, a group of four kidnappers had attempted to abduct the businesswoman, but their endeavor was thwarted when the Akpor OSPAC vigilante group promptly responded to a distress call. As the kidnappers noticed their presence, they attempted to escape, but their vehicle suddenly malfunctioned. The assailants then opened fire on the vigilantes, who managed to overpower them, resulting in the death of two kidnappers. One was apprehended, while another managed to escape.

Describing her harrowing experience to journalists in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, Mrs. Ziagadina mentioned that she had been preparing to close for the day when gunshots rang out. Her husband, Andy, also recounted how they had contacted the local security outfit as the kidnappers were attempting to flee.

Confirming the incident, Amadi David, the vice chairman of OSPAC in the LGA, affirmed that certain belongings of the kidnappers had been recovered.

Tinubu Pledges Commitment to International Export of Gas Resources

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration’s unwavering commitment to leverage Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for domestic utilization, processing, and international export. This strategy aims to catalyze the fundamental restructuring of the nation’s economy for robust growth during his tenure.

During a meeting with the Board and Management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited at the State House in Abuja on Friday, President Tinubu emphasized his determination to swiftly eliminate obstacles to the entrepreneurial progress and development of Nigeria’s industrious citizens. He also pledged to remove impediments to business practices in the Oil & Gas sector, thus creating more opportunities for Nigerian companies and international partners to prosper from the nation’s natural and human resource wealth.

President Tinubu underlined the pivotal role of natural gas in Nigeria’s path to sustainable development and prosperity. He committed to forging partnerships with investors that would ensure job opportunities and skill development for Nigerian youths, particularly in the oil and gas producing regions.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the NLNG, especially security issues, President Tinubu expressed his intent to involve stakeholders, including host communities and security agencies, in resolving contentious matters for more peaceful and profitable operations on a sustainable basis.

The Chairman of the Board conveyed to the President that non-government stakeholders’ frustrations were being shared with the Government. He emphasized the need for greater involvement of communities in addressing the situation, stressing the importance of handling trust issues between investors and host communities with a comprehensive, end-to-end approach.

The President was congratulated by Dr. Mshelbila and the delegation for winning the 2023 Presidential elections. They praised his early and aggressive approach to implementing bold and effective long-term reforms that are expected to transform the Nigerian economy within a short span. The NLNG Chief Executive highlighted the company’s contribution of over One Billion U.S. Dollars ($1bn) to new tax revenue generation in 2022, despite operating below capacity due to regional insecurity. Additionally, the recent suspension of impediment-inducing provisions in the Finance Act amendments was lauded for its positive impact on the industry.

ChatterBoxx (

)