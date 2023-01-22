Today’s Headlines; Bandits Kill Councillor In Niger; Oyo PDP Drag APC, AP Over Failure To Campaign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bandits kill Councillor in Niger

Bandits have reportedly killed an elected Councilor, Saleh Alawa in Niger state.

The sad incident occurred yesterday in Alawa village, Shiroro local government area of the state.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the Councillor was on his way to his village Alawa when he and his men ran into the bandits around Zumba road where he was murdered instantly.

Source: Vanguard paper

However, his personal assistant escaped from the assailants.

Angered youths in the area swung into action by embarking on a search of the bandits in the area and eventually succeeded in apprehending an informant at Gwada town.

The informant it was gathered has been handed over to the police for more investigation and prosecution.

Oyo PDP drags APC, AP over failure to campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, has lampooned two main opposition parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord over what it alleged to be a grand plan for vote buying at polls.

The ruling PDP in the state also asserted that even though there have been rife speculations around town on what the opposition parties and their candidates are gearing up to do at the polls, which is vote buying, such deliberate refusal to campaign only confirms such speculations to be true.

Source: Vanguard paper

The party, in a statement made available to Vanguard by its spokesperson, Akeem Olatunji, urged the people of the state to become more vigilant and be watchful with eagle eyes especially on the presidential and governorship election days.

Recall earlier last week, the Campaign Council of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, who is seeking a re- election for a second term in office, had accused opposition parties and their candidates of not campaigning and telling the people what they would do for the state if elected.

Lack of grassroots politics affects political development in Nigeria – Sheikh Gumi

A Kaduna – based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has identified lack of grassroots politics as a major problem affecting political development in the country.

According to the Islamic cleric, for grassroots politics to succeed, politicians need to build a strong contact with people at the rural areas in order to carry them along of the political system in Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Receiving the delegation of the Kaduna Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Isa Mohammed Ashiru, the state gubernatorial candidate of the party in his residence, he opined that there was the need to have connection with the people at the grassroots level for any leader to understand the problems facing the people.

Rape case: Court acquits, discharges Delta cleric Orhonigbe

The Delta State High Court 2 sitting in Warri have acquitted and discharged the founder of Victory Revival Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe over an allegation of rape levelled against him.

The court presided over by Hon. Justice Anthony Olotu Akpovi delivered the judgement in Suit No: W/28C/2020 in November 2022.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Counsel to the cleric, Ayodele Olukoya, disclosed this at a press briefing held at the church’s premises on Sunday afternoon in Warri where he hailed the court over the judgement, saying: “My Lord in his wisdom found that the man did not commit any of the offences. Two out of the three charges would have sent him to life imprisonment. His name was smeared on the pages of the newspapers”.

