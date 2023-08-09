Today’s Headlines: Bandits kill 3 in Taraba, Why PDP will win Kogi Guber polls — Dino Melaye.

Bandits kill 3 in Taraba.

According to Vanguard news, No fewer than three persons have reportedly been waylaid and killed by bandits in Funkwa Village, Kwambia in the Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the development to newsmen telephone.

He said the incident happened Tuesday morning when the deceased were going to their farm.

He also said security operatives have been drafted to the area to track down the perpetrators.

Also confirming the incident, Emmanuel Madaki, who acts as coordinator of Yangtu Special Development Area, condemned the attack.

Why PDP will win Kogi Guber polls — Dino Melaye

According to Vanguard news, The Kogi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye, has said the party stands remains the party to beat in the upcoming elections because of the level of devastation being left behind by the outgoing All Progressives Congress administration.

He said this after a meeting of Kogi PDP stakeholders from the three Senatorial zones of the state, with the Members of the National Working Committee at the party‘s National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Melaye said, “PDP is going to win the election in Kogi State because we have never had it so bad in the history of Kogi State.

“Our people were impoverished, salaries have not been paid, pensions have not been paid, gratuity has not been paid, the health sector is non-existent, in fact, all the General Hospitals in the state are mere consulting clinics.

“Education has gone moribund, this is what the PDP is coming to ameliorate and palate. I want to assure you that by the grace of God. With the resolutions of this meeting, with the strategy adopted in this meeting, PDP is good to go in Kogi State.

It’s time to forgive, move on — Adeleke tells Osun PDP members.

According to Vanguard news, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged party members in the state to forgive those who worked against the party and concentrate on delivering good governance.

This is as he said he will work as much as he dances, saying his dancing is his way of praising God for the grace of his life.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders to nominate a replacement for the late Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo, the Governor said the party must embrace those returning to the fold and build the party for future victory.

He added that even as a governor, he believes in party supremacy and would ensure party discipline in all activities, including the appointment of caretaker committee members into the local government administration in the state.

I want to write my name in history of AC Milan – Chukwueze

According to Vanguard news, Samuel Chukwueze has said that he wants to write his name in the history of Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Nigerian international ended his five-year stint at LaLiga club Villarreal to join AC Milan last month.

Though the negotiation process took a bit long, both clubs eventually settled to an agreement that saw the Rosseneri part with €28 million including add-ons to secure the services of the winger.

Chukwueze made his unofficial debut in Milan’s friendly win against Monza on Tuesday night.

“When I think about this glorious Club’s past, many players and trophies spring to mind. I especially admired Kaká: I remember his most important goals in the Champions League, and it’s impossible to forget the one he scored against Manchester United. I want to make an impact and win trophies with this team. This is why I’m here and why AC Milan signed me. I want to write my name in this Club’s history,” as quoted by ACMilan.com

