Today’s Headlines: Bandits’ control of 23 LGAs alarming, FG to re-introduce national tax amnesty.

Bandits’ control of 23 LGAs alarming.

According to Punch news, Three months into President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insecurity is once more escalating rapidly. A report that at least 23 local government areas in three North-West states are currently under the control of bandits underscores the gravity of the situation and harks back to the time terrorists ruled over 27 LGAs across the North-East.

The PUNCH reported that farmers and residents in 23 LGAs in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states have abandoned their farms and communities, fleeing rising bandit criminality.

This and other developments reinforce growing public perception that Tinubu is distracted by politics and is misplacing national priorities. He should take security more seriously.

With insecurity, history is repeating itself. In the early months of 2015 and the run-up to the general elections, 27 LGAs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states were occupied by Boko Haram Islamic insurgents. There, Boko Haram hoisted its flag, collected tributes/taxes, rendered social services and imposed its harsh version of Sharia law. Although these territories were later liberated, parts of them intermittently relapsed into the hands of the Islamists.

Bandits and terrorists are resurgent in many states. In the North-West especially, they are thriving. The PUNCH report named the worst affected LGAs in Sokoto as Isa, Sabon Birni, Gwadabawa, Illela, Tangaza and Goronyo.

Not only has this affected farming – the largest of employer of labour in Nigeria and 23 per cent contributor to GDP – residents are migrating en masse to other areas. Several villages have been deserted. The bandits enforce the payment of tributes to farm or harvest crops, collect taxes, kidnap for ransom, and kill randomly.

FG to re-introduce national tax amnesty.

According to Punch news, The Federal Government plans to re-introduce the national tax amnesty scheme, according to a statement on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Finance, Stephen Kilebi.

It was disclosed that during a two-day retreat of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Abuja, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, noted some expected deliverables.

The statement read, “The Chairman highlighted the deliverables from the committee which include: optimum taxes; harmonised revenue collection functions; a revised national tax policy; national fiscal framework; preparation of bills for constitutional amendment; revenue optimisation; production of a model template for sub-nationals and establishment of the national tax amnesty scheme.”

Amnesty for ex-agitators brought stability to Niger Delta – Clark.

According to Punch news, Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the Presidential Amnesty Programme brought about stability to the Niger Delta region, describing the current status as a boost for the nation’s economy.

Clark said this in a communique signed by the Pan Niger Delta Forum Board of Trustees Secretary, Godknows Igali and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The communique was jointly adopted by Clark; PAP Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd); representatives of PANDEF; Ijaw National Congress; ex-agitators and other prominent stakeholders of the Niger Delta region.

“The Presidential Amnesty Programme has brought relative and sustainable peace for oil and gas activities to thrive, a situation which is in the overall well-being of the national economy. It has remained a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue,” he said.

Clark reaffirmed that the PAP, which was instituted by late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2009, has played a major role in bringing peace, security and stability to the Niger Delta region, which at the time was challenged by an upsurge of militant activities.

Okoye joins Udinese on four-year deal.

According to Punch news, Nigerian goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has has completed a move to Serie A side Udinese, signing a four-year deal with the Italian club, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Okoye joined the Zebras from Sky Bet Championship club Watford.

Watford FC confirmed Okoye’s departure on their official website and on their social media page on Thursday, stating, “Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has completed a permanent transfer to Udinese. Best of luck for the future, Madu!”

The 23-year-old spent one season at Watford, following his arrival from Eredivisie side, Sparta Rotterdam, last summer.

Okoye initially signed for the Hornets in January 2022 before joining up with the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper made a name for himself playing for Sparta but endured a torrid time in England where he amassed two appearances in the 2022/23 season, one in the Carabao Cup and the other in the FA Cup. His lack of minutes cost him his place in the national team, with Hapoel Jerusalem shot stopper Adebayo Adeleye quickly emerging as the new national team keeper.

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)