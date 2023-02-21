Today’s Headlines; Bandit Kidnap Plateau Female Councillor; Russia To Suspend Nuclear Treaty With US

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bandits kidnap Plateau female councillor

A female councillor in Plateau State, Hannatu Bawa, has been abducted by bandits.

The councillor represents Kabwir -Fadar Ward in the Kanke Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Punch paper

It was gathered that she was in her house located on Kabwir -Dawaki Road in the council area when the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Tuesday and abducted her to an unknown destination.

A resident of the Kabwir community, Julius Godiya, confirmed the kidnapping of the female councillor to The PUNCH in Jos on Tuesday.

Photos Credit: Google

Russia to suspend nuclear treaty with US

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has announced his country’s intention to suspend a key nuclear treaty with the United States of America.

The nuclear arms reduction agreement, New START, was signed in 2010 by the then President of the US, Barack Obama, and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev.

Source: Punch paper

The objective of the agreement was to place a limit on the number of nuclear warheads that could be deployed by both countries. The treaty also calls on both countries to halve the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers held by them.

With the breakdown of relations between Russia and the United States as a result of the former invasion of Ukraine, President Putin has announced that Russia will suspend its participation in the treaty, ABC reports.

Ogun PDP denies sponsoring Sagamu riot

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has denied allegations by Governor Dapo Abiodun – led government that it sponsored a violent protest that rocked Sagamu town on Monday.

Youths protesting the scarcity of the new naira notes went on a rampage yesterday, setting ablaze banks and carting away the mace of Sagamu Local Government legislative house.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

DAILY POST had reported that Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin accused the PDP of masterminding the crisis.

Reacting, the Ogun PDP blamed the Sagamu riot on a directive by Gov Abiodun that residents should continue to spend the old naira notes despite an order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and President Muhammadu Buhari that the old N500 and N1000 notes are no more legal tenders.

China ‘deeply concerned’ over Ukraine conflict, vows to ‘promote dialogue’

China’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is “deeply concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine, which is “intensifying and even getting out of control”.

Beijing will “work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” Qin Gang said in a speech on global security.

Source: Punch paper

Referencing the coming first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour on February 24, Qin said Beijing would “continue to promote peace talks”.

“At the same time, we urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China,” Qin said, following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.

Crownboy (

)