Today’s Headlines: Bad Belle Stopped MKO From Becoming President-OBJ, FG Revokes 3,402 Mining Titles

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bad belle’ stopped MKO Abiola from becoming president, says Obasanjo.

Photo credit: The Cable

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says ‘bad belle’ — a pidgin English term for ‘envy’ — thwarted the presidential ambition of MKO Abiola.

MKO Abiola was the adjudged winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled by the military government headed by Ibrahim Babangida.

Speaking on Wednesday at the centenary celebration of Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, Obasanjo said Ogun state should have produced more presidents if Abiola’s election was not annulled.

Photo credit: Google

He said: “Today, there are distinguished old boys in all walks of life, i.e., private sector, academia, military and paramilitary, civil society, traditional rulership, etc. Such is the present president of Old Boys Association of BBHS, Prof. Kayode Oyesiku.

FG revokes 3,402 mining titles.

Photo credit: Google

The Federal Government says it has revoked titles of 3,402 companies for defaulting on the terms of their licences.

The disclosure was made by the Director General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Mr Obadiah Nkom, during a State House briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team on Thursday in Abuja.

Nkom said NMCO revoked the mining rights of companies that were not using their licences.

He also disclosed that the NMCO generated over N3.7 billion in 2022.He siad, “And, we are very transparent; if you need the Certified True Copy of any document, an application belonging to anybody or any licence or whatever, the law permits us to give it to you.

Because anything we are doing can be a subject to litigation; like we said, in terms of revoked titles, recently, we published a list of defaulters numbering 3,032 and we have revoked titles of 3,402.

“And, we equally have people that have grants; they have been communicated, but when you cancel it, you see lawyers writing us about following the provisions.

Lawyers divided over IGP’s tenure.

Photo credit” Punchng

The controversy over the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has yet to abate, following an announcement that he would not be retiring by March 1, when he would clock 60 years.

The PUNCH reports that the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi said the IG will not be retiring when he turns 60 on March 1, 2023.

Dingyadi stated this sequel to concern about the IGP’s possible retirement in the middle of the forthcoming general election.

The minister said, “By the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr President has already given him a letter of appointment in that regard. So, the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.

Baba was appointed the IG by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on April 6, 2021, and confirmed as the substantive police boss by the Police Council two months later.

But speaking with The PUNCH on Thursday, a legal practitioner, Oludare Williams, said the IG’s appointment was not guided by the civil service rules as it is at the discretion of the President.

Williams noted “The appointment of the IG is not guided by Civil Service rules. It is at the discretion of the President and the confirmation of the National Assembly. It is an appointment and not a promotion.

Onyekehi Takes Campaign To Ajaokuta LGA.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

As the campaign for 2023 Presidential Election inten­sifies, the Deputy Director of Humanitarian-Social Services (North-Central) of Tinubu-Shettima Presi­dential Campaign Council, Prince Abdulkareem Sulei­man Onyekehi, has hosted Abubakar Ohere, the APC candidate for Kogi Central senatorial district, in Ajaoku­ta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The APC campaign rally on Tuesday witnessed a large crowd of Ajaokuta residents, who trooped out in their numbers to welcome Ohere and his team.

The Ohere campaign train was earlier received by stake­holders at the Ajaokuta town­ship hall, and also paid cour­tesy calls to traditional rulers at their various palaces.

The royal fathers visited include: the Ohi of Ajaoku­ta, HRH Alhaji Musa Achuja; Adogu of Eganyi, HRH Alh Mohammed Adambe; and Ovanebira of Eganyi, HRH Mall. Idris Aboju Isiaka.

Ohere also met with the APC stakeholders at the Aja­okuta residence of Onyekehi, who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects and State Focal Person, National So­cial Investment Programme (Kogi- NSIP).

Theoptimus06 (

)