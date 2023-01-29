This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Ayodele Drops Warnings For Obi, Others, buhari Approves Extension Of Naira Notes

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh warnings for the leading Nigerian presidential candidates; Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

News Source: PM News

In a press statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele spoke about the issues they will be facing before the election and how they can overcome the challenges.

For Peter Obi, Primate Ayodele advised him to work more in the north and sensitize his followers about PVC collection because most of the youths will not be able to vote for him.

President Muhammadu buhari has approved the Central Bank of Nigeria’s request for the extension of the deadline for swapping of old Naira notes to the redesigned ones.

News Source: Channels TV

The new deadline is February 10th, 2023.

A seven-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17, 2023, has also been approved to enable Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its Legal Tender status.

The President gave the approval on Sunday during a meeting with the apex bank’s governor, Godwin Emefiele, in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Emefiele stated that 75 percent of the N2.7 trillion held outside the banking system has been recovered.

buhari Tackled Problems Others Ran From – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has praised President Muhammadu buhari, saying he tackled problems previous leaders ran away from.

News Source: Channels TV

Tinubu who spoke at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday, said President buhari has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied,” a statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, quoted the ex-Lagos governor as saying.

“I have said this before and will say it again now; when the true history of this moment is written, the President shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation.”

N2.72 trillion old Naira notes hidden in people’s homes

About N2.72 trillion of old Naira notes were kept in people’s homes before the Central Bank of Nigeria began the currency swap programme,Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria said on Sunday.

News Source: PM News

The head of the apex financial regulator said available data had shown that currency-in- circulation in 2015 was only N1.4 trillion.

He said as at October 2022, currency in circulation had risen to N3.23 trillion, out of which only N500 billion was within the banking industry.

Polls: Let schools go on break for us to collect our PVCs —NANS tells FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has urged the federal government to let higher institutions in the country go on break now for the students who registered last year to collect their permanent voter’s cards, PVCs.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

According to the association, the if the step is not taken, over four million students would be disenfranchised and denied the opportunity to cast their votes during the polls.

The NANS Vice President, External, Comrade Akintoye Babatunde Afeez, stated this on Sunday in a release made available to Vanguard.

Afeez noted that since the government had agreed to extend the collection of permanent voter’s cards, PVC, by a week, students should not be denied the opportunity to collect their cards.

