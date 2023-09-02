Today’s Headlines: Ayo Fayose warns PDP against suspending Wike, DSS Grills, Detains CBN Deputy Governor

Fayose warns PDP against suspending Wike

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against suspending the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that in an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, stated that the party would expel Wike at the ‘appropriate time’ after the latter ‘dared’ the party to suspend him.

Fayose, while speaking on Channels TV Hard Copy, said the PDP should rethink suspending Wike.

His words, “Some people say fight Wike, expel Wike, sack Wike. I think they do that at their own peril.

“You see, the first thing in your family, even when you have extreme situations or indifferences, is not to drive away your wife or husband. Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond the PDP, a force you cannot ignore.

“Ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your own peril. He is a man of capacity.”

Fayose also urged the party to call for reconciliation to restore the party and move it forward.

DSS Grills, Detains CBN Deputy Governor

A Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Obiora, has been allegedly detained by personnel of the Department of State Services.

According to Peoples Gazette, the CBN deputy governor has spent four nights in the custody of the DSS.

The report said the DSS was grilling Obiora in connection with allegations of financial mismanagement under the leadership of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on June 9 following an investigation into the affairs of the apex bank.

This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy,” a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said.

Emefiele was arrested the following day and has been in DSS detention since then despite the court admitting him to bail.

Kwara United boss charges players ahead of new season

Kwara United chairman, Kumbi Titiloye has charged players and officials of the club to brace up for the challenges in the forthcoming 2023-2024 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Kwara United will begin their campaign in the league with an away game against Katsina United in Katsina.

The matchday one fixture has been rescheduled to kick-off on September 16.

Titiloye tasked all players to align and abide by the philosophy of the club both on and off the pitch of play.

Kwara United recruited 19 players for the upcoming NPFL season.

Top on the list of the Harmony Boys recruits are Abdulraheem Shola and Samuel Ayanrinde from Niger Tornadoes and Shooting Stars, respectively.

FG begins construction of federal secretariat in Taraba

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of a Federal Secretariat in Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital.

The process took off on Friday, in Jalingo, the State capital, with the government handing over the construction site to the contractor.

The Controller Housing, Taraba Field Headquarters, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Rabiu Ahmad handed over the construction site to the contractor.

He said the complex would go a long way in easing office accommodation problems for federal agencies resident in the State.

“My dream of having a secretariat complex in the State is fulfilled and I say thank God,” he said.

Also speaking, the Technical Manager of the company, Engineer Usman Aliyu said that the work would commence within the week.

Aliyu, who did not make public the contract sum, said the gestation period for the work was eighteen months.

