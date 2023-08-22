Today’s Headlines: Avoid War With Niger Republic, El-Rufai Tells ECOWAS; Umahi Won’t Disappoint Nige

Avoid War With Niger Republic, El-Rufai Tells ECOWAS

A former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, recommended that the Economic Community of West African States avoid a possible war with Niger since it would essentially be a battle between brothers.

El-Rufai urged the West African group to take action to stop a war that might have consequences for the northern part of Nigeria in the early hours of Tuesday his account on X, (formerly Twitter).

The former governor of Kaduna compared ECOWAS’s impending military intervention in Niger to a civil war between brothers.

Umahi Won’t Disappoint Nigerians – Nwifuru, Anyim

Ebonyi State Governor, Ogbonna Nwifuru and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday, assured Nigerians that Minister of Works, David Umahi, would not disappoint.

This is as eminent Nigerians from across the country extolled the former Governor of Ebonyi State, urging him to replicate what he did in the state in the aspect of infrastructure development at the national level.

Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, all spoke in that regard at a reception organised in Abuja for the former Ebonyi State Governor.

Other speakers including the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubril, Chief Bisi Akande, and Senator Gbenga Daniel described Umahi’s appointment as one of the best placements by President Tinubu.

Nwifuru, on behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi State, thanked Tinubu for appointing their illustrious son and father, Minister of Works.

Fuel Price Increased By 215.75 Percent In July – NBS

The average price paid by Nigerians for Premium Motor Spirit, known as fuel, increased by 215.95 per cent in July 2023 compared with the value it recorded in the same month last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently disclosed this in its July Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch.

The report stated that the average fuel price jumped to N600.25 per litre in July, indicating a 9.99 per cent increment from the value it sold for in June.

On State profile analysis, Borno State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N657.27. On the other hand, Edo, Kwara and Benue States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N530.00, N535.44 and N537.00, respectively.

Obi’s Camp Denies Planned Merger With Atiku, Kwankwaso

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk, and Tai Obasi, media aide to LP flag bearer, Peter Obi have denied knowledge of an ongoing merger arrangement with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The duo made the rebuttal in two separate interviews with The PUNCH.

This was even as the ruling All Progressives Congress boasted that President Bola Tinubu will have no problem beating the trio again if the motive was to stop him from winning the 2027 presidential poll.

The development is coming in the wake of media reports that the trio of Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi has opened a preliminary discussion on a possible merger with the ultimate goal of setting up a formidable platform that can unseat the ruling party.

Reacting, Farouk told our correspondent that there was no iota of truth in the report.

The LP national secretary disclosed that much as the party respects the privacy of its presidential candidate to associate with anybody, he vowed that Labour Party will never merge with any other political platform.

He, however, did rule out the possibility of an alliance.

