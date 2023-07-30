Today’s Headlines: Avoid choosing Muslim party secretary, group to Tinubu; Greg Uanseru celebrated at 65

Avoid choosing Muslim party secretary, group tells Tinubu

A group within the All Progressives Congress has urged President Bola Tinubu and all leaders of the party to avoid having a Muslim as its secretary at the national level.

The group, under the aegis of Campaign for United Nigeria, Religious and Political Tolerance, in a statement made available to Sunday PUNCH, expressed disaffection with the story making the rounds that Senator Ajibola Basiru had been anointed to assume the office of the party secretary.

Recall that the immediate APC Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, and Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, had recently resigned under unclear circumstances.

The group, in its statement signed by the Chairman, Godwin Osagie, and Secretary, Christopher Omoruyi, described the reported move to replace Omisore with Basiru as insensitive to the Christian members of the party.

Greg Uanseru celebrated at 65 – Punch papers

A businessman in the oil and gas sector, and the Chief Executive Officer of GCA Energy Limited, Greg Uanseru, clocked 65 during the week, and he was felicitated by several esteemed personalities, including a former Governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and his wife, Margaret.

At a thanksgiving service to mark the day, the host, who was dressed in a white outfit, radiated in smiles as he exchanged banters with guests.

A reception was later held at the birthday boy’s home in Ikeja, Lagos, where he changed his outfit from white to blue.

Known not to do things in half measure, there was food, music, and entertainment for all who attended the event. The venue was decorated in a way that made the ambiance attractive to guests.

Kogi 2023: APC welcomes more opposition members

As the race for the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Kogi State intensifies, the ruling All Progressives Congress Party, APC continues to gain momentum, attracting more opposition party members to join their ranks.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Saturday, received a former two-term House of Representatives member, A.K. Salihu; former caretaker chairman of Okehi local government council, Udu Malik, and other former PDP members from the Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

The delegation also included Haruna Yusuf, who served as the Aide De-camp to former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and had also contested for the House of Representatives election under the PDP, as well as Hon Austin Ochu, the former PDP spokesman for Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Governor Bello commended them for joining the APC and expressed confidence that their support would be icing for the APC’s victory in the November elections.

He assured them of equal opportunities within the party, stressing that the November 11 governorship election would be about the state’s future.

Plateau Assembly passes law reform commission bill

The Plateau State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill seeking to establish a Law Reform Commission in the state .

The Deputy Speaker, Fom Gwottson, who disclosed this on Sunday, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Precious Kaneng Yohanna, noted that the lawmakers equally passed the state’s Mediation Centre Bill into law.

