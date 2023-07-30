Today’s Headlines: Avoid choosing Muslim party secretary, group tells Tinubu; Police kill kidnapper, Rescue Victim

Avoid choosing Muslim party secretary, group tells Tinubu

Source: Punch paper

A group within the All Progressives Congress has urged President Bola Tinubu and all leaders of the party to avoid having a Muslim as its secretary at the national level.

The group, under the aegis of Campaign for United Nigeria, Religious and Political Tolerance, in a statement made available to Sunday PUNCH, expressed disaffection with the story making the rounds that Senator Ajibola Basiru had been anointed to assume the office of the party secretary.

Recall that the immediate APC Chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, and Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, had recently resigned under unclear circumstances.

The group, in its statement signed by the Chairman, Godwin Osagie, and Secretary, Christopher Omoruyi, described the reported move to replace Omisore with Basiru as insensitive to the Christian members of the party.

Police kill kidnapper, rescue victim

Source: Vanguard paper

OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command, have shot dead, a suspected kidnapper at Ebrumede, rescuing a blindfolded victim.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed this, saying that victim was kidnapped along Jakpa Road after his abductors had hit his vehicle with a tricycle.

He said the victim had already transferred the sum of N700,000 into his abductor’s account before he was released.

The statement said: “On 29th July 2023, at about 2300hours, Police patrol team attached to Ebrumede Police station while on stop and search duty flagged down a Lexuz Saloon Car (reg. number withheld) but the occupants on noticing the police, jumped down from the vehicle with a double barrel gun and took to their heels.

Political reform necessary to prevent coup in Nigeria – Shiekh Khalid, Obi, others

Source: Vanguard paper

Eminent Nigerian figures, including religious and civil society leaders, have called for political reform to prevent a situation similar to the recent coup in Niger Republic from taking place in Nigeria.

Their call came as a timely reminder of the importance of national reconciliation and unity in the face of escalating political and social tensions.

They voiced their concerns during the Feast of Barracuda, an event organized by the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Sahara Deck, over the weekend in Abuja, with the theme ‘National Reconciliation and Unity; Imperative for Collective Action’.

Sheikh Muhammed Nuru Khalid, Former Chief Imam of National Assembly Legislative Quarters Mosque and Chairman of Islamic Research and Da’awah Foundation, criticized the current state of Nigerian politics and called for sweeping reforms.

We’ll use Sports to unite FCT residents, says APC Chieftain

Source: Vanguard paper

A former Senatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, has declared her resolve to invest more in Sports as part of her efforts to unite residents of the nation’s capital.

The APC Chieftain who is the organizer of the maiden Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi FCT Unity Football Championship disclosed this on the sidelines of the final match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to her, the competition was organized to foster unity and discover grassroots talents scattered across the FCT.

The media entrepreneur said sports could serve as a veritable tool for empowering Nigerian youths and promoting unity in the country.

Qualityupdates (

)