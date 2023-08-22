Today’s Headlines: AU suspends Niger over military coup, BAT Warns Ministers Against Ethnic Politics

African Union suspends Niger over military coup

The African Union said Tuesday it had suspended Niger until civilian rule in the country is restored and would assess the implications of any armed intervention in the troubled Sahel nation.

The Peace and Security Council “requests the AU Commission to undertake an assessment of the economic, social and security implications of deploying a standby force in Niger and report back to Council,” the bloc said, following strong differences on the matter.

Army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, prompting the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to threaten to use force to reinstate him.

ECOWAS — the Economic Community of West African States — agreed to activate a “standby force” as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger.

It has said it is ready to act, even as it continues to pursue hopes for a diplomatic solution.

The AU last week held a meeting on the crisis against a backdrop of divergent views within the bloc over any military intervention.

The coup has heightened international worries over the Sahel, which faces growing jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbour would be considered a “declaration of war” against their countries.

Tinubu Warns Ministers Against Ethnic Politics

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the 45 newly inaugurated Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to prioritise the interests and welfare of the entire nation and its diverse population, above any regional or state-specific considerations.

Speaking at the inauguration of new members of the Federal Executive Council at the State House Conference Centre, the President underscored the immense responsibility the ministers now bear in shaping policies that will significantly influence the lives of hundreds of millions of Nigerians.

“You are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region, or ethnic nationality. You are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” President Tinubu declared, setting the tone for his directive to the new ministers.

“This is all about the cohesion and work of a great team, and I believe we now have it. It is an honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council, and such a high honour comes with tremendous responsibility. In this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure, all of you that have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. Nigerians are highly expectant of excellence in service delivery, accountability, and transparency,” he said.

Unconfirmed number of people electrocuted to death in Rivers

An unconfirmed number of people have been electrocuted to death at the Amaechi-School Road junction in Rumuomasi, along the East-West Road, of Obio-Akpor local government area in Rivers State.

While some reports claim over six persons died from the electrocution, others say there were five casualties.

Some victims were also reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries from the electrocution incident.

An eyewitness told DAILY POST that the victims were trying to mount a church billboard at the junction when the iron from the board touched the high-tension pole.

According to the eyewitness while some died instantly, others were taken to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the incident and assured that investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency has clarified that the agency had no prior knowledge of the mounting of the billboard.

EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue

tives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Makurdi, Benue State.

They were identified as David Uvaa, Patrick Adakole, Cyprian Aloo, Michael Anaambe, Okti Clinton, Ibi Raphael, Anaambe George, Msaasha John, Oche Edache, Anaker Terpase, Tanko Japhet and Ayalgo Lorfa.

Others include Success Terzungwe, Suursuter Isaiah, Lawani Peter, Paul Adewa, Jacob Paul, Ibi Shedrack, Iorkosu Michael, Shiedu Leonard, Terseer Mnenge, Ikyorna Raphael and Igba Ngutor.

The Commission, in a statement on its Twitter page, said items recovered from them include different mobile phones and one Toyota Corolla car.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

